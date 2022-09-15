As if Center City’s Restaurant Week wasn’t enough, Dine Latino Restaurant Week starts on Monday. Hosted by The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber (GPHCC), restaurants offer deals between September 19 to 23 for cuisines from Argentinian to Puerto Rican, and everything in between.

Going into its fifth edition, the event features 12 new restaurants throughout the greater Philadelphia, suburbs, and even Camden, bringing the total from the previous iteration’s 19 restaurants to 23. The goal remains the same: to highlight Philly’s Latino food scene and support the non-franchised restaurants that make up the 18,000 Hispanic businesses in the city.

All restaurants will be offering different kinds of service — indoor dining, outdoors, takeout, and delivery — but the deal is typically a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrees. But make sure to check with the restaurant about their offerings beforehand, and call to make a reservation.

This fall edition also a a new event for people over 21: a chef tasting and demonstration with James Beard Award winner Cristina Martínez at La Cucina at the Market, on Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available online, and you can expect to pay $75 or $50 if you are a GPHCC member.

Here is everything you need to know about Dine Latino 2022, organized by neighborhood.

Participating restaurants

East Falls:

Falls Deli

Besides being known for the Flamin’ Turkey hoagie, Falls Deli offers a wide variety of sandwiches, paninis, wraps, and salads. Colombian native Uri Rendon III acquired the deli in 2020, but his son Uri Rendon IV runs it. Among their specialties are Cuban-style sandwiches and hoagies, plus vegan options. According to Rendon IV, all ingredients come fresh every morning, including the bread.

Dinner time starts at 5 p.m., and prices range from $10 to $20. Among the desserts are fig bars, aunt Orphia’s homemade pound cake, tiramisu, cinnamon rolls, and more.

📍3492 Tilden St. First Floor, 📞 267-297-5746, 🌐fallsdeliphilly.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday to Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nicetown-Tioga:

The New Lou & Choo’s

This Philly bar has been operating since 1982. Try chef Bruce Palmer’s sandwiches, homemade sauces, seafood, and soul dishes, including Brucie’s fried stuffed salmon. Don’t miss the wings, crab legs, and fried shrimp. Price ranges between $12 to $26.

📍2101 W Hunting Park Ave, 📞 215-228-7281, 🌐thelouandchoos.com, 🕑 Monday to Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays between 12:30 p.m. to midnight.

West Kensington:

Izlas

Izlas Latin Cuisine offers all kinds of Latin flavors, such as jalapeño corn, lemon butter chicken, tacos, and Jimador margaritas lobster, patacones (or tostones), and rice and chicken.

📍2725 N American St., 📞 267-314-5634, 🌐izlaslatin.business.site, 🕑 Tuesday to Thursday 3 p.m. to midnight, and Friday to Saturday until 1 a.m.

Northern Liberties:

Las Cazuelas BYOB

Opened in 1999, Las Cazuelas offers Mexican cuisine, with menu items including empanadas, tacos, mole, and the popular birria, tacos and quesadillas made with marinated and simmered short ribs. The restaurant offers indoor dining, and delivery through Doordash, GrubHub, and Uber eats. If you are planning on picking up, you can order through the website.

Dinner time begins at 3 p.m., and you can expect to pay anywhere between $4.95 to $26. The free desserts at include Churros, tres leches, flan, and cheesecake buñuelos.

📍426 W Girard Ave., 📞 215-515-8785, 🌐lascazuelastogo.com, 🕑 They open at noon, but Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday closing time is at 9 p.m.; while Thursday to Saturday, they close at 10 p.m. It’s closed on Mondays.

Center City:

Bar Bombón

Pulling from Old San Juan roots, Bar Bombón brings Puerto Rican and Latin flavors to Philly with cocktails and a vegetarian menu, but expect Mexican, Peruvian, and Cuban flavors as well.

Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes sides as low as $8 and entrees for as much as $17. For starters, you can try Peruvian yuca and sweet plantains, or tres leches and pastelillos for dessert.

📍133 S 18th St., 📞 267-606-6612, 🌐barbombon.com, 🕑 Monday to Tuesday from 4 to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.

El Merkury

At El Merkury, Central American street food from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras takes centerstage — think pupusas, taquitos and tostadas.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m., with prices ranging $7 to $18 per plate, but you can also get a dozen taquitos for $35 or 6 pupusas for $25. For dessert, try their arroz con leche or get a free churro.

📍2104 Chestnut St., 📞267-457-5952, 🌐elmerkury.com, 🕑 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.. Closed on Sunday.

Washington Square:

Mixto

True to its name, Mixto restaurant celebrates a mix of Cuban, Latin American and Caribbean flavors. Within a short walk from Center City, you can try dishes such as paella, chicharrones de cerdo, ceviche, Argentine churrasco, rotisserie pernil and more.

Their dinner menu dishes range from $6 to $68, and they offer two vegan options.

📍1141 Pine St., 📞 215-592-0363, 🌐mixtorestaurante.com, 🕑 Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., and weekends between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Closed on Monday.

Society Hill and South Street:

South Street Souvlaki

Although South Street Souvlaki is a Greek restaurant, the owner is Mexican. Ismael Mercado acquired the restaurant in 2019 and just kept the traditional flavor alive. Folks can try their grilled salmon, shrimp, Greek lasagna, spinach pie, and other Greek flavors.

Dinner time starts at 4 p.m. Prices range $20 to $30, and they offer indoor dining. For Dine Latino, you will need to eat at the restaurant to receive the free dessert, like baklava, cream caramel, rice pudding, Greek yogurt, and more.

📍509 South St., 📞 215-925-3026, 🌐southstreetsouvlakipa.com, 🕑 Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday between noon and 10 p.m..

Mexi-Talian Grill

Head to Mexi-Talian Grill to try a fusion of Mexican and Italian food. Among the menu items are chicken Tuscany, enchiladas, ravioli, burritos, capellini primavera, tacos, and salads. Plus, you have the option for indoor or outdoor seating.

The dinner promotion runs all day, and menu items range between $10 to $12 — free desserts include churros and ice cream.

📍411-413 South St., 📞 267-951-2674, 🌐mexitaliangrill.com, 🕑 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends between 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

9th Street Market:

Adelita Taqueria and Restaurant

Adelita’s Mexican taqueria offers many appetizers, tacos, soups, tortas (sandwiches), burritos, aguas frescas, and entrees. Beyond the more well-known Mexican dishes, you can try plates such as chiles toreados, nopales, and more.

Plates range from $7 to $24, with flan for dessert.

📍1108 S 9th St., 📞 215-334-1002, 🌐adelitarestaurant.com, 🕑 Opens Monday through Sunday at 11 a.m., but closing times vary between 7 to 8:30 p.m. depending on the day.

Alma Del Mar

Alma Del Mar puts their “heart in everything they make,” balancing traditional Mexican food with nutrition and color. Dig into a variety of choritacos, vegetarian quesadillas, calamari tacos, and roasted pear and gorgonzola salad.

Prices are between $10 to $28, plus four different desserts, including bacon banana and tres leches French toast. While you are there, don’t forget to try the Netflix-famous Marco’s crazy mango salad, created by Alma Del Mar owner Marcos Tlacopilco and popularized the Fab 5 from Queer Eye.

📍1007 S 9th St., 📞215-644-8158, 🌐almadelmar.net, 🕑 Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday extended hours go from 4 to 8 p.m.

Casa Mexico

When was the last time you ate at a James Beard Foundation Award winner’s restaurant? The younger sibling to chef Cristina Martínez’s South Philly Barbacoa, here you can try all kinds of traditional Mexican food like esquites with chorizo, Oaxaca fondue, red mole tostadas, enmoladas chicken, and Aztec soup. Prices range between $6 to $16.

📍1134 S 9th St., 📞 267-470-1464, 🌐casamexicophl.com, 🕑 Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Plaza Garibaldi

Along Washington Ave., Plaza Garibaldi offers authentic Mexican cuisine. The menu offers multiple options for entrees, including chiles rellenos, enchiladas, sopes, seafood, and cemita Poblana — a Mexican sandwich on a sesame seed loaf with avocado, onions, tomatoes, chipotle, Oaxaca cheese, refried beans and papalo cheese.

You can expect to pay between $8 to $25 per plate. For dessert, options may include flan, churros, tres leches, chocolate oreo cake, and cheesecake, but therestaurant determines which they’ll include in the offer.

📍935 Washington Ave., 📞 215-922-2371, 🌐plazagaribalditogo.com, 🕑 Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m..

Queen Village:

Queen & Rook Game Cafe

Co-founded by Salvadorian-Dominican-American Edward Garcia in 2019, this vegan and vegetarian restaurant serves meat-free alternatives for beloved Latin food, including chorizo, wings, tacos, and fish. But, you can also visit just to play one of more than 1,000 board games.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m., with prices $10 to $20 for a plate — you’ll receive vegan pastelillos for Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

📍607 S 2nd St., 📞 215-995-0043, 🌐queenandrookcafe.com, 🕑 Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday is open until 12 a.m., and weekends between 11 a.m. to midnight.

Crème Brulée Bistro & Café

In Queen Village and in the mood for some pizza? Check out Crème Brulée Bistro & Café for a wide variety of quiche, pizza, breads, pastries, tarts, and salads, for less than $12.

📍618 S 2nd St., 📞 210-791-6395, 🌐cremebruleebistrocafe.com, 🕑 Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Point Breeze:

Rosario’s Pizzeria

Created in 2016, Rosario’s Pizzeria has over 14 Mexican-inspired pizzas. You can get some choriqueso, pastor, tinga, or Regio pizza for less than $13. Plus, Rosario’s also makes wraps, quesadillas, tacos, flautas, burritos, and more, from their South Philly location.

You can expect to pay no more than $15 for a wide variety of plates.

📍1256 S 15th St., 📞 215-755-4555, 🌐orderrosariospizzeria.com, 🕑 Sunday through Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday open until 1 a.m.

Taqueria Morales

If you are looking for tacos in Point Breeze, Felipa Ventura might be able to help. Opened in 2019, her restaurant sees people from all over the city for enchiladas de mole, tampi carne a la tampiqueña, shrimp with chipotle salsa, lamb ribs and more.

Dinner begins at 4 p.m., and her menu prices range from $15- $25. For Dine Latino, you can get a free cheesecake, chocolate mousse, flan, tiramisu or tres leches for dessert.

📍1429 Jackson St., 📞215-645-9392, 🌐taqueriamorales.com, 🕑 Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday to Monday between 4 to 9 p.m..

Lower Moyamensing:

Frida Cantina

This Mexican cantina offers over 90 different types of mezcal, including tobola, espadin, arroqueño, ensamble, Mexicano, and jabali. But don’t worry, there will be plenty food to ease the effects of the drinks — Frida Cantina has burritos, quesadillas, tacos, cemitas, and seafood between $7 to $25.

📍1000 Wolf St., 📞 215-462-1030, 🌐fridacantinatogo.com, 🕑 Monday through Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m..

Outside the city:

H&B New York Style

📍3905 State Rd, Drexel Hill, PA, 📞484-453-8156, 🌐facebook.com, 🕑 Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.. Closed on Monday.

Café con Leche Restaurant

📍16 S State St, Newtown, PA, 📞 215-497-1020, 🌐cafeconlechenewtown.com, 🕑 Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays closes at 9 p.m.. Closed on Sundays.

Chef Vargas Brunch N’ Tacos

📍7900 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA, 📞 267-626-2805, 🌐chefvargas-ep.com, 🕑 Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday open until 2 p.m.. Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Camden:

San Lucas Mexican Restaurant

2600 Federal St, Camden, NJ, 📞 856-524-2519, 🕑 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m..

La Ingrata

📍1999 Federal St, Camden, NJ, 📞 856-203-3424, 🌐laingratacamden.com, 🕑 Monday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..