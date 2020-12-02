Colorful cast-iron Dutch ovens have become popular and practical gifts for cooking aficionados. They go right from the oven to the table, and are great for roasting chickens and preparing stews, curries, pastas, and sourdough. Dutch ovens are available from plenty of companies in a range of prices, from the Artisanal Kitchen Supply for $39.99 to top-of-the-line Le Creuset for $249.95.