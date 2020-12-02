If you’re looking for the perfect presents for friends, family, and relatives, look no further than what’s available to help them enjoy eating and drinking at home.
Boyz II Men has launched a wine collection in time for the holidays. Their Harmony line, which consists of a 2018 Bordeaux rosé, a 2018 Bordeaux white, and a 2016 Bordeaux red, is available at Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts. Each bottle is $16.99.
For fans of distilleries and spirits, barware can be a practical gift. The Riedel Nachtmann Punk whisky set takes a modern riff on cut crystal glasses, with a decanter and two tumblers that are dishwasher safe. Find it online for $149.90.
Colorful cast-iron Dutch ovens have become popular and practical gifts for cooking aficionados. They go right from the oven to the table, and are great for roasting chickens and preparing stews, curries, pastas, and sourdough. Dutch ovens are available from plenty of companies in a range of prices, from the Artisanal Kitchen Supply for $39.99 to top-of-the-line Le Creuset for $249.95.
For your aspiring TikTok food reviewer or work-from-home fanatic, a ring light is an unexpected gift for the kitchen.The light will make step-by-step cooking videos clearer and your dishes more appealing, while freeing up your hands for cutting and chopping.Find one on Amazon for $19.99.
Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan is obsessed with coffee and swears by his Moccamaster. It’s a luxury gift for coffee lovers unable to linger inside their favorite shops. Find it at Williams-Sonoma for $309.95.
For coffee lovers who can’t afford that splurge, try Greenstreet Coffee Roasters’ featured holiday bean Nicaraguan Finca Santa Teresa. According to cofounder Chris Molieri, the blend has a subtle finish reminiscent of ripe raspberry, orange, and candied raisin. It’s “the perfect complement to Christmas morning pancakes and French toast, as well as after a big turkey dinner,” he said. Available for pickup and delivery, $15.99.