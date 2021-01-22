Chef Kurt Evans, who recently opened Down North, a pizzeria in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, told The Inquirer’s Craig LaBan: “If you were going downtown and you were Black in the 2000s, Ms. Tootsie’s was the spot. It really embodied that urban culture, and the food wasn’t overly complicated, but what Ms. Tootsie’s did was elevate it and put it on a plate. You could get dressed up and go down to South Street and eat soul food. And for the Black community that was huge … because representation is really important. When I got into being a chef and restaurateur, KeVen Parker, the Bynums [brothers Robert and Benjamin], and Delilah [Winder] meant a lot to me. I can have a restaurant downtown one day, because I’ve seen it.”