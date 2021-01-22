“A year ago, I wanted to put Honeysuckle at 15th and Spruce where Russet used to be,” says Tate, who’d become known for immersive pop-up events in New York, and is about to start a chef-in-residency at Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Tarrytown, N.Y., serving a nine-course menu meditation on conflict in Black existence for $250 a person. “I could do that here, and maybe it’s still a possibility. But when I moved back home in March because of the pandemic, it became abundantly clear I needed to be here … and create a place near my mom’s house [in West Philadelphia] where I could be able to distribute food and nourish people whether times were good or bad. My life’s work is leading toward more community development, bigger social impact stuff. And I’m happy about that.”