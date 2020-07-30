“One day they were sitting talking about the problem and in walked Manny Brown, owner of the Thriftway supermarket at Sixth and Federal in South Philly [now the First Oriental Market] — who also is Chacker’s brother-in-law,” Fields wrote. “Irv and Gerry took one look at him and let out a yell: ‘You’re it!’ He, of course, thought they had gone whacko and they spent the rest of the day talking him into letting them use Manny Brown’s as the name for their new South Street restaurant.”