Share your Melrose Diner memories with us

To change the tense of the famous jingle: Everybody who knew, went to the Melrose.

South Philly’s iconic Melrose Diner was demolished on Wednesday afternoon after 67 years in business at that location, 88 years overall. It’s going to make way for a six-story apartment building with an updated version of the diner on the ground floor. There isn’t a projected opening date, yet.

» READ MORE: One diner to go: The landmark Melrose is being demolished

In the meantime, we want to know: What does the Melrose Diner mean to you?

Advertisement

The Inquirer is asking readers — and hopefully plenty of diner diehards — to share their memories. What was your go-to order? What traditions or routines did you build there?

No memories of the Melrose Diner is too big or small. It’s often the little things that make a place feel special.

Fill out the form below to help us memorialize this iteration of Melrose. A reporter may follow up for a future story.