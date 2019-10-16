Stina’s octopus was like a work of cephalopod art, its long arm draped like an “S” across the plate dappled with flowers, curving between dramatic swipes of black garlic sauce, scoops of olive tapenade and smoky red romesco, with a whiff of citrus ash made from dehydrated lemons. The flavors evoked a dreamy Greek vacation. And the texture was spot-on — tender but still firm, with a perfect exterior crisp that absorbed a wisp of wood smoke from the pizza oven. It is a top tentacle, but in a city blessed with many.