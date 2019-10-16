No dairy and no meat but plenty of flavor and creativity. Philly Vegan Restaurant Week is back, and dozens of restaurants whose menus are all vegan as well as omnivorous are at it. Also this week, a Mexican favorite opens in its new South Philly home, and I find fine barbecue in a shopping center in South Jersey. I’ll also steer you to a $5 chicken sandwich, among other $5 specials, in a Rittenhouse happy hour.
Critic Craig LaBan’s Q&A is back. (He’d been busy putting together his Ultimate Dining Guide that home-delivery subscribers will receive with their newspapers Oct. 17. Click here to preorder a copy. ) Read on, as this week Craig gets his arms around his favorite octopus dishes.
If you need food news, click here and follow me on Twitter and Instagram. Email tips, suggestions, and questions here. If someone forwarded you this newsletter and you like what you’re reading, sign up here to get it free every week.
Philly Vegan Restaurant Week was such a hit last year, organizers decided to do two this year. We’re now in the thick of the fall edition (on through Saturday, Oct. 19).
The crop of participants is an interesting mix of vegan-only spots (Bar Bombon, Charlie was a sinner, Gangster Vegan Organics) and conventional restaurants (Martha, Pumpkin). Some are doing special dishes, while others offer fixed-priced meals. List is here.
A cut of all proceeds goes to Misfit Manor, an animal-rescue group.
A couple of suggestions: Nashville hot tofu at Khyber Pass Pub in Old City; the Vegan Happy Meal featuring the McLuhvin at LUHV at Reading Terminal Market, and the marinated tofu at Chatayee Thai in Washington Square West (which happens to offer plenty of vegan selections).
If you’re looking for variety under one roof, check the vegan food court pop-up at The Rotunda (4014 Walnut St.) from 6-9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
Disclosure: My daughter owns the vegan catering company Miss Rachel’s Pantry, which hosted a fund-raising event Oct. 15 but is otherwise not a restaurant week destination.
Cafe y Chocolate | South Philadelphia
See below.
Ease Bar | South Philadelphia
Turning the BYO idea on its head, this bar wants you to bring your own food to enjoy with its collection of vinyl and its beer/wine selection. It’s 824 S. Eighth St. in the Bella Vista space that last was Acadia and previously Coeur.
Eggcellent | Old City
Breakfast sandwiches and brunch foods in a bright, airy corner storefront at 113 Chestnut St.
El Limon | Flourtown
This is location Numero 10 for the casual cantina, which is set up at the former Flourtown Bakery, 810 Bethlehem Pike.
Spread Bagelry | Bryn Mawr
The Main Line will get a branch of the Montreal-style bagel shop, at 925 Lancaster Ave., “sometime next week.” This one will be designed to look like a train station.
Lumbrada | Devon
Independent Mexican bar-restaurant has folded and will yield to the Plaza Azteca chain.
Trolley Car Diner | Mount Airy
The Germantown Avenue diner’s last day was Oct. 15 after 19 years.
Twenty Manning Grill, 261 S. 20th St. , 4-7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday
Here’s a rarity, folks: A happy hour that’s observed on a Sunday. Here’s another rarity: A $5 menu in Rittenhouse.
The chill Twenty Manning Grill delivers both, in style, and there are 11 diverse choices — including deviled eggs, shoestring fries, spicy calamari, salmon poke, chicken satay, Mediterranean tuna salad toast, and a crispy chicken sandwich whose “build” changes as the kitchen sees fit.
Cafe y Chocolate, 1532 Snyder Ave.
This week marks a new home for Maricela Tellez and Arturo Lorenzo’s popular Mexican bruncherie, as it’s moved from its longtime base in Point Breeze to the West Passyunk walk-up storefront previously occupied by Chaat & Chai.
Cheery atmosphere has carried over, and the slightly expanded menu is studded with savory and sweet treats. Start with cinnamony Mexican coffee or hot chocolate, and segue into tacos, burritos, or any of the bread products — a torta (perhaps carnitas or pollo asada), or molletes (a Portuguese roll layered with refried beans and melted cheese, toasted and topped with queso fresco). Any place that offers a squeeze bottle of chipotle sauce can’t be bad.
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Wednesday.
N.B. This neighborhood adjacent to the Melrose Diner, known as West Passyunk or Newbold, is in growth mode. It’s home to Cafe Nhan, The Thirsty Soul, and Stina and is expected to get a hipster coffee house in coming months where Di Nic’s Tavern was.
Rochester’s Barbeque & Grill, 130 N. White Horse Pike, Lawnside, 856-547-7427
Lawnside, historically a working-class African American community, was once home to many restaurants and bars known for Southern food and barbecue. The last one closed a decade ago. Which might have been the end of the story. But six years ago, Vincent Rochester and his brother, Vernon, opened Rochester’s, a comfy culinary homage to their parents, Ernestine and Vincent, who lived nearby.
The Rochester family, who lived in Philadelphia before settling in Camden County in the mid-’70s, were the neighborhood cooks, putting out lavish spreads influenced by Ernestine’s North Carolina upbringing. Vincent, their middle child, does the same now, next to the ShopRite in a shopping center on Route 30.
From his Ole Hickory smoker come pork and beef ribs and chicken. He cuts no corners, smoking and then braising his meats, tossing them on the charbroiler to order. It’s all solid, honest stuff, down to the sides. The mac salad with tuna is worth a trip alone.
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday.
Get in the spirit! You’ll want to go to these Halloween pop-up bars.
Reader: I saw your review of Stina and your mention that it now serves the best octopus in town. What was your previous favorite?
Craig LaBan: Well, I really do love the octopus that chef Bobby Saritsoglou is cooking at Stina (1705 Snyder Ave.), his Mediterranean pizzeria just off West Passyunk Avenue, and I’ll get back to that beauty in a moment. But I haven’t abandoned my previous octopus favorites, either, because Philly has so many good and different examples.
A lot of people don’t realize how deeply octopus is ensconced in our restaurant landscape. But Yelp, which recently analyzed key words from 15 years’ worth of city reviews, determined that “octopus” was actually one of the top 20 phrases that characterized Philly (alongside “hoagie,” “cheesesteak,” and “beer list").
It’s been a local obsession since at least 1990, when Dmitri’s (795 S. 3rd St.) in Queen Village began grilling the city’s O.G. Octo simply over the coals Greek-style, slicing those arms down into tender, white meaty chunks with lemon, olives and pepperoncini. (In fact, the dish was predated by the similar version at South Street Souvlaki (509 South St.), where Dmitri’s owner, Dmitri Chimes, previously worked). Either way, local diners have responded with an eight-arm embrace. You will see excellent traditional takes at many restaurants influenced by the Mediterranean, from the Italian classic at Palizzi Social Club (1408 S. 12th St.), where it’s slow-poached in bouillon with corks, then grilled with salsa verde, to the cross-cut coins of Gallego-style pulpo glazed in olive oil with potatoes and smoked paprika at Amada (217-219 Chestnut St.).
Most Greek restaurants in town now also do outstanding versions, including Cypriot Kanella Grill (1001 Spruce St.) and Zesty’s (4382 Main St.) in Manayunk, and Estia (1405-07 Locust St.), which even has a special washing machine to spin-cycle the beast to proper tenderness — a thumping inspired by the Mediterranean tradition of beating it against rocks.
Achieving perfect tenderness is one considerable factor that makes cooking octopus a technical challenge. I recently ate an unfortunate version at Rouge, for example, that was so undercooked and rubbery, my teeth could hardly snap through it. Then again, I don’t want it to be too tender, either. Mushy octopus is gross, no matter how much the kitchen chars it on the grill. Chef Biff Gottehrer practically gives his big octopi a spa treatment at Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft in Ardmore (29 E. Lancaster Ave.), where the tentacles get rubbed with coarse salt and oregano and massaged with whole garlic cloves before they’re steeped low and slow in olive oil for a couple hours. Grilled, then served over black olive oil, smoked tomatoes, fresh ricotta and charred apples, it was one of the best I’ve had recently.
Another outstanding and unique version can be found at Friday Saturday Sunday (261 S. 21st St.), where chef Chad Williams poaches his octo in red wine vinegar, then marinates it in chiles and cumin. The thick, tender plugs of sliced octopus get crisped in a steel pan before making their appearance over a stew of Rancho Gordo beans that get sauced with a sublimely rustic Mexican menudo broth infused with earthy cumin, tripe, and guajillo chiles.
Stina’s octopus was like a work of cephalopod art, its long arm draped like an “S” across the plate dappled with flowers, curving between dramatic swipes of black garlic sauce, scoops of olive tapenade and smoky red romesco, with a whiff of citrus ash made from dehydrated lemons. The flavors evoked a dreamy Greek vacation. And the texture was spot-on — tender but still firm, with a perfect exterior crisp that absorbed a wisp of wood smoke from the pizza oven. It is a top tentacle, but in a city blessed with many.