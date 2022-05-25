Atlantic City casinos like the tried and true.

TV chef Gordon Ramsay is looking to open his third Atlantic City restaurant this August. Ramsay, whose Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill has been open in Caesars for seven years, will add Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, a sprawling 300-seater over three levels at Caesars and with Boardwalk access. (His name also hangs over Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Atlantic City, which opened in 2018.)

Another familiar name is coming back to Atlantic City: Bobby Flay has retooled and freshened his Bobby’s Burger Palace brand as Bobby’s Burgers. It is due early this summer in Harrah’s. Bobby Flay Steak in Borgata closed last summer after 15 years.

Also expected this summer:

P.F. Chang’s is relaunching its location at The Quarter at the Tropicana on Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend, after three months of renovations.

Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern (The Quarter at Tropicana), open now, serves comfort foods with regional barbecue, with beers, large-format cocktails, and double-barrel smoked cocktails. Owner is Tom Recine, whose past include management roles with the Trop in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, Sugar Factory, and Planet Hollywood.

Gin Rickey’s (Tropicana), opening this summer, will offer live music for sing-alongs; dueling pianos will perform Thursday to Sunday.

Hash House A Go Go (Tropicana), due this summer, is a branch of the over-the-top, big-portioned American chain now also in Moorestown Mall.

Nobu (Caesars), due this summer, will take the top three floors of Caesars’ Centurion Tower with new branding and a restaurant based on Nobu Matsuhisa’s original.

Ossu Japanese Tavern (Tropicana), opening Memorial Day Weekend, will be a modern Japanese tavern with a focus on small plates, yakitori, and sushi.

Purple Zebra (Tropicana), premiering July 4, will be a daiquiri bar.

Serendipity3 (Ocean), opening June 1, is an outpost of the New York City ice cream parlor and restaurant around since 1954.

The Yard at Bally’s (Bally’s), due Memorial Day Weekend, is a beer garden with live entertainment and pub menu, amid 1990s-themed arcade games, lounge-style seating, and an indoor and outdoor stage for live entertainment. Signature: a burger called The Influencer (slab bacon, house-smoked onions, tableside smoked cheddar fondue, and jalapeño “bling”).