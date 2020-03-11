Maybe it’s the non-winter winter, but we should expect a bumper crop of restaurants in the next 90 days, including a new Mexican nightspot from Stephen Starr in Fishtown, a dim sum palace on the Main Line, a second location of the suburban sushi hit Kooma (in King of Prussia), two barbecue joints in the city, two newcomers at the Piazza in Northern Liberties, the return of South Street destination Bridget Foy’s, and a splashy Broad Street steakhouse.
All told, about 30 restaurants.
Solstice, 2948 S. Eagle Rd., Newtown (days old)
Smart-looking bistro in a new building near the McCaffrey’s Supermarket features a bar and menus that will change on equinoxes and solstices.
Pizza Plus, 1846 S. 12th St. (March 11)
Daniel Gutt of Fishtown’s Circles + Squares opens a takeout with pizza, sandwiches, and side at 12th and Mifflin Streets.
Mei Mei, 33 S. Second St. (March 12)
Chef Jay Ho, who grew up in his father’s longtime restaurant business in the Allentown area, is doing what he calls progressive Asian food in the Old City space that was the short-lived Ardiente. Chic environs.
ReAnimator Coffee, 1248 S. Clarion St. (March 14)
The popular coffee shop opens its fourth cafe at 13th and Wharton Streets in South Philadelphia.
Bernie’s, 4411 Main St. (late March)
The pub mini-chain’s largest location occupy the former Derek’s in Manayunk.
Sesami, 1531 W. Wynnewood Rd., Ardmore (April 2)
Healthfully prepared pan-Asian food from five friends in the former Lavi BYOB space.
Añejo, 1001 N. Second St. (April)
Spirited Mexican cantina in the former’s Gunners Run space at the Piazza; it’s rooted in New York with a buy-in from Glu Hospitality (behind the new Leda & the Swan).
Wayward, 1170 Ludlow St. (April)
Chef Yun Fuentes and general manager Tobias Moser, most recently in the Schulson orbit, are behind a French-influenced open-kitchen brasserie in the Stephen Girard Building at East Market.
Eeva, 310 W. Master St. (April)
ReAnimator Coffee adds an all-day cafe to its Kensington location with naturally fermented breads and pizza, local and market-driven foods, and beer and wine from small producers; it will start slowly with breakfast and lunch and will add full-service dinner about a month in.
SET L.E.S., 1030 N. Second St. (April)
Offshoot of the New York-based Asian fusion sports bar takes over the former Bar Ferdinand space at Liberties Walk.
Zigzag BBQ, 2111 E. York St. (April 10)
Matt Lang’s barbecue joint, next to Martha in Kensington, will boast five main offerings (brisket, turkey breast, pork spare ribs, pork shoulder, and sausage); two vegan sandwiches will be offered, and many sides will be vegan.
Nifty Fifty’s, 2700 S. 10th St. (April)
The nostalgia-theme chain returns to South Philly, sliding into 10th and Oregon.
LMNO, 1739-49 N. Front St. (late April)
Stephen Starr and NYC nightlife impresario Serge Becker (La Esquina, The Box) collab on a Mexican themer next door to Evil Genius in Fishtown. Info has been scarce, and I can’t yet confirm what’s out there unofficially.
Kooma, 201 Main St. at King of Prussia Town Center (late April)
Popular West Chester sushi destination hits KoP with a bar.
Jin Ding, 1051 Conestoga Rd., Bryn Mawr (late April)
Offshoot of the critically acclaimed China Gourmet in Northeast Philadelphia takes over the shuttered Yangming.
Bistro di Marino, 1041 Route 73, Marlton (late April)
Fresh off a new location in Washington Township, which built off his Collingswood original, chef Jim Marino heads to the View shopping center as he spruces up his fast-casual Marino’s Kitchen.
The Breakfast Den, 1500 South St. (late April)
An entrepreneur takes over the former Little Spoon at 15th and South Streets with a Vietnamese-influenced breakfast-lunch spot.
The Lucky Well, 990 Spring Garden St. (late April)
Chad Rosenthal’s barbecue join-slash-bar at the 990 building.
Bridget Foy’s, 200 South St. (May)
The comeback of the South Street institution, which was destroyed by fire.
Rosalie, 139 Lancaster Ave, Wayne (mid-May)
Marty Grims retools the restaurant space in the Wayne Hotel into a posh spot serving what’s described as Italian soul food; after the opening, he’s expected to turn his attention to the White Dog Cafe at Brintons Lake in Glen Mills.
Honeygrow, 123 Swedesford Rd., Exton (late spring)
Fast-casual spot comes to Fairfield Place shopping center.
Stove & Tap, 158 W. Gay St., West Chester (May)
Pub, now in Lansdale and Malvern, branches out into West Chester, taking over the former Landmark Americana.
CHI, 1720 Sansom St. (May)
Dan Tsao of EMai in Chinatown takes over the former SuGa with Szechuan cooking.
Grace & Proper, Eighth and Carpenter Streets (May)
Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico (Wine Dive, Cambridge, Hawthornes, Tio Flores) open a neighborhood bar in Bella Vista with Jon Medlinsky.
Steak 48, Broad and Spruce Streets (May)
Splashy steakhouse from the Mastro brothers in the Atlantic Building.
Le Cavalier at the Green Room in the Hotel Du Pont at 1007 N. Market St., Wilmington (May)
Chef Tyler Akin (Stock, Res Ipsa) takes over the venerable Green Room with a French brasserie; say it “luh KAH-vuhl-YAY” and you’ll impress your friends.
Unnamed, 795 S. Third St. (spring)
Chef Kevin Addis of Entree BYOB takes over the long-running Dmitri’s with an Italian seafooder.
Sor Ynez, 1800 N. American St. (late spring)
Offshoot of South Philly’s Cafe Ynez comes to Kensington.
La Chinesca, 11th and Spring Garden Streets (mid-May to mid-June)
Michael Pasquarello (Kensington Quarters, Cafe Lift, KQ Burger) melds Chinese and Mexican.
Ember & Ash, 1520 E. Passyunk Ave. (late May)
Chefs David Feola and Scott Calhoun plan a “rustic, chic, warm, inviting” bar-restaurant whose open-hearth cooking will be inspired by peasant cuisine.
Also:
I keep hearing the name The Wolf for something in Rittenhouse. Must be the large restaurant that former Oyster House chef Brett Naylor and wife Nicole Barrick are putting together at 2009 Sansom St., the former Academy of Social Dance.