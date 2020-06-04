Other states have been more specific. According to California’s restaurant reopening considerations, “Guests and visitors should be screened for symptoms upon arrival, asked to use hand sanitizer, and to bring and wear a face covering when not eating or drinking.” In Tennessee, temperature checks are a best practice (with anyone reading hotter than 100.4° turned away), but the minimum a restaurant can do is ask customers: “Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days? Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat? Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?” Montana, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Rhode Island also recommend or require screening customers in some way.