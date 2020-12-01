They might be the source of one’s livelihood, as familiar as one’s own home to the cooks, servers, bussers, and bartenders that staff them. More often, though, they’re the backdrop for our lives: birthday parties, first dates, family dinners, gatherings held in mirth and mourning. At their best, a good dinner or drinks session transports us to a happier plane of existence, if only for a couple hours. They provide an escape from the day-to-day. That’s an experience many diners (and industry workers) have missed in the past nine months.