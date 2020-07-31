The retractable doors that created a bar space at Attico have been pulled back to comply with restrictions, melding the indoors and outdoors at this hideaway atop the Cambria Hotel (219 S. Broad St.) operated by chef Jason Cichonski. The building’s architecture and table locations block most of the views, though you might be able to wave at guests in the DoubleTree. Mediterranean is the focus of the menu (snacks and full-size entrees) and there’s a full list of cocktails, beers, and wine. Reservations are encouraged; to keep foot traffic to a minimum, a host is wisely posted at the elevator controls the access. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday (must be 21 and over after 5 p.m.)