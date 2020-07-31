Restaurateurs are working every angle as they try to maximize their seating in this era of coronavirus, particularly in Philadelphia, where inside dining is not allowed. They have taken advantage of rules allowing them to set up tables nearby, not necessarily in front of their property. Many restaurateurs in Center City and adjacent neighborhoods have created streeteries, landscaped pods of tables in the curb lane.
Some have looked up to their rooftops, in some cases their only outlet for in-person service. When you factor in the required 6-foot chairback-to-chairback spacing and the natural openness of a roof, these setups really put the distancing into social distancing. They all adhere to Pennsylvania law, which requires a meal to be ordered with drinks. Masks are a must, though they may be removed at tables. (Many servers appreciate it when patrons remask as they approach the table.)
There’s a newcomer to the scene this year. Emmy Squared, the pizza-and-burger specialist at Fifth and Bainbridge Streets, opens a sprawling roof deck, accessible by elevator, on Friday, July 31. Also worth noting is this weekend’s doings at Sunset Social, the vast space above Cira South’s parking garage in University City. Chef Tyler Akin is popping up his seafood-themed Anchor Light concept on Friday and Saturday with a Connecticut-style lobster roll, to be offered with a Hawaiian-theme roll by Sunset Social chef Jack Peterson.
The Parkway stretches out before you from nine stories up at Assembly, the roof bar atop the Logan Hotel (19th Street and the Parkway). That is, if you’re facing northwest. The opposite view takes in Center City buildings and the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. It’s open for walk-ins (90-minute limit) from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday (happy hour from 4 to 6). Seating pods for up to 10 people can be reserved. Menu includes cocktails, beers, and wine, as well as a charcuterie board, shrimp cocktail, octopus salad, and flatbreads.
The retractable doors that created a bar space at Attico have been pulled back to comply with restrictions, melding the indoors and outdoors at this hideaway atop the Cambria Hotel (219 S. Broad St.) operated by chef Jason Cichonski. The building’s architecture and table locations block most of the views, though you might be able to wave at guests in the DoubleTree. Mediterranean is the focus of the menu (snacks and full-size entrees) and there’s a full list of cocktails, beers, and wine. Reservations are encouraged; to keep foot traffic to a minimum, a host is wisely posted at the elevator controls the access. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday (must be 21 and over after 5 p.m.)
The roof deck at the Media location of the popular pan-Asian restaurant (217 W. State St.) overlooks the town. Full menu is available, and it’s a phone book: sushi, lobster mac and cheese, salads, bulgogi spring rolls, Kobe beef carpaccio, and bibimbap with red-wine braised short ribs, etc. Lunch hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday to Friday; and dinner is 5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are accepted (especially for weekends) but are not always necessary.
The destination atop the refurbished/repurposed vo-tech school at Eighth and Mifflin Streets in South Philadelphia — which offers unparalleled views from New Jersey out to West Philadelphia — has a slate of programming this summer, beyond the popular table service. It’s reservation only, from Wednesday to Sunday, and it’s wise to download the ROOAM contactless dining and payment system.
The New York-based pizza-and-burger destination’s multilevel roof deck opens July 31 atop the Queen Hotel. Zip up from the lobby to see 360-degree views with Emmy’s full menu and a special cocktail/wine/beer menu including frozen cocktails. It’s first-come, first-served. Initial hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
Even during the pandemic, there’s lots of energy (and a dedicated bar) on the roof of this downtown West Chester Mexican spot, an adjunct to the street-level patio. It’s first-come, first-served. At the front door, guests are assigned a rooftop table and are sent up on the elevator. They use the stairs on the way down to keep traffic flowing. Hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday to Sunday.
This sunny Italian seafooder at 214 Walnut St. across from Zahav and the now-idle Ritz Five movies does not have a roof, though the seating — one story above street level via ramp, complementing the sidewalk tables below — gives lovely views of leafy Independence National Historical Park. Reservations are a good idea. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, till 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Because it’s Old City’s largest rooftop restaurant, with a tent that blocks the sun and most rain, the roof deck at this comfort-fooder is popular, so reservations are a good idea. Menu includes salads, burgers, entrees, and Neapolitan pizza, plus a full slate of cocktails/beers/wines. Hours can change frequently, but it’s generally open from midafternoon to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
Chef Nick Elmi’s French destination has reopened its second-floor garden deck, whose lack of views is more than made up by the sedateness, the privacy, and the greenery. (There also is dining in a streetery along Second Street.) French food and cocktails. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The 1.2-acre lawn covering Cira Green’s parking garage (along 30th Street between Chestnut and Walnut) is one of the city’s newer outdoor standouts, with sandwiches, salads, and drinks. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Friday, July 31 (3 to 9 p.m.) and Saturday, Aug. 1 (noon to 9 p.m.) is a pop-up version of Anchor Light, which is chef Tyler Akins’ seafood concept that he is running out of Stock Rittenhouse. You can order not one but two lobster rolls: Akins’ traditional Connecticut-style lobster roll to the rooftop and Sunset Social chef Jack Peterson’s Hawaiian version, which has papaya, red chili, Thai basil, lime mayo, scallions, and red onion. There also will be an open-air pop-up shop from Kin Boutique, a local women-owned size-inclusive clothing store , and tunes spun by DJ Dame Luz.
Byblos, a popular Mediterranean restaurant and hookah bar at 114 S. 18th St. near Rittenhouse Square, has moved its operation upstairs to the roof deck, known as Vango SkyBar. You get privacy but no real city views. Based on a visit this week, the social-distancing matters seem to be squared away following a citation from the city. Menu is all over the map, from America (wings and wraps) to Mediterranean (fettuccine Alfredo) to the Middle East (kebabs). Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Walk-ins are OK, though reservations can be made by phone (215-568-3050).