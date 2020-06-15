While the Cherry Hill branch of this seasonal-ingredient-driven tavern is just embarking on outdoor dining, its Horsham counterpart has been back at it since early June. They’re seating guests on the patio Wednesday through Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. with a 75-minute limit on tables. That’s plenty of time to enjoy chips and 24-hour onion dip or za’atar wings, plus a roast pork sandwich or a cauliflower panini and a cold drink. But if you’d rather have no limit, both locations offer takeout.