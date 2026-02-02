The Eagles aren’t playing, but Philly’s Super Bowl food selection is unmatched

Let’s be honest, watching this year’s Super Bowl is bound to bring on mixed feelings, apathy, and thoughts of what was and what might have been.

The best salve for that pathos? Good food.

Thankfully, we live in a city that is practically unmatched in its culinary prowess, especially when it comes to foods that pair well with pigskin.

In the last year, The Inquirer food team assembled guides to the area’s best cheesesteaks (whether consumed on the spot or delivered to your door), hoagies, wings, and tomato pie — all prime suspects for your Super Bowl spread. If that doesn’t appeal, we have options for party trays and barbecue, too, plus places to stock up on good beer and wine.

We also have nearly two dozen excellent new pizza places in the city and the ’burbs, plus great Philly spots for burgers and cheap drinks, if you prefer to go out for the game.

Here’s a guide to Philly’s Super Bowl foods (and drink).

Cheesesteaks

Who cares if it’s a bit cliche? Philly’s the only town where you can grab a Michelin-recommended cheesesteak. But don’t take their word for it — take ours; we’ve been here a lot longer. We have one map for the best cheesesteaks to get delivered (relevant) and one for the best cheesesteaks to eat right then and there.

Hoagies

Arguably the city’s true sandwich star, a hoagie provides a better-balanced meal — hey, there’s usually some veg in there! — and we have so many spots that do them really, really well.

Wings

The end of football season may be the unofficial end of wing season, too. Whether you like them sauced in traditional Buffalo or something funkier, we have many recommendations.

Tomato pie

Pizza is always an option for the Super Bowl, of course, but if you don’t want it to dominate the meal, consider subbing in tomato pie — pizza’s lighter, brighter, quintessentially Philadelphia cousin.

Party trays

Want variety on a platter, without doing any work? Order a party tray, in iterations savory or sweet, from one of these 15 area operators.

Barbecue

Perhaps meat is set to rule your Super Bowl feast. If so, the Philly area’s small but mighty barbecue scene has you covered.

Drinks

What gameday would be complete without a liquid accompaniment (and something to drown your sorrows)? We have you covered for great bottle shops in the city and the suburbs, whether you’re drinking beer or wine.