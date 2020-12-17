Though many conventional food retailers seem to be faring well during the pandemic, the 127-year-old market at 12th and Filbert Streets is struggling, even starting a GoFundMe drive to raise money. Foot traffic is down markedly, its seating area closed. Local office workers, citizens on jury duty, conventioneers, and tourists have largely vanished from its Chinatown neighborhood since mid-March, when the pandemic shuttered many surrounding businesses. The market reported 7.6 million visitors in 2019.