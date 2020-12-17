Six months after taking the job of general manager of Reading Terminal Market, Conor Murphy appears to have left the building.
Murphy did not return text messages seeking comment, and the market’s public relations consultant could not provide a statement Dec. 17 about Murphy’s apparently sudden departure on Dec. 15, which followed the layoffs of three market employees in November.
The 80 merchants received an email from the market’s board on Dec. 16 that said Murphy would not return to his role, directing them to reach out to board chairman Albert Mezzaroba with any day-to-day concerns. Mezzaroba did not reply to an email.
Though many conventional food retailers seem to be faring well during the pandemic, the 127-year-old market at 12th and Filbert Streets is struggling, even starting a GoFundMe drive to raise money. Foot traffic is down markedly, its seating area closed. Local office workers, citizens on jury duty, conventioneers, and tourists have largely vanished from its Chinatown neighborhood since mid-March, when the pandemic shuttered many surrounding businesses. The market reported 7.6 million visitors in 2019.
Murphy, who reportedly beat out about 50 applicants for the position, succeeded Anuj Gupta, who announced his resignation in February 2020 after five years to become chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Phila.). Gupta, who left in April, stayed on briefly as an adviser.
In an interview with The Inquirer in late April 2020, the Irish-born Murphy, who is in his mid-30s, said he started his career as a risk consultant and project manager in London at the professional-services firm Ernst & Young before going on to expand his interest in entrepreneurship.
He moved to Philadelphia in 2014 to work at a distilling company for the local coffee roaster La Colombe and later started a private consulting business and coffee company making specialty blends specifically for cocktails.