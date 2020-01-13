New Year’s saw the demise of La Veranda on Penn’s Landing, which shut down fairly abruptly after nearly 30 years, according to two readers who had bought $100-plus gift certificates just before Christmas. Though the phone has been disconnected, management is monitoring Facebook and is promising either a refund or the chance to use the certificates at Michael’s Diners, Michael Petrogiannis’ other restaurants. No explanation about why gift certificates were being sold just before the shutdown, but it stands to reason that the employees themselves were unaware of their future.