January typically is the cruelest month for restaurants, now that the more lucrative fourth quarter is in the books literally.
I write about the openings. Let’s note a few closings.
Jan. 12 was the finale of Sandler’s on 9th, which opened in June 2018 at the Franklin (Ninth and Chestnut Streets).
South Philly Bar & Grill’s 12-year run at 1235 E. Passyunk Ave., next to Garage and across from Pat’s, wrapped over new years. I’m told that the property will be listed for sale shortly.
New Year’s saw the demise of La Veranda on Penn’s Landing, which shut down fairly abruptly after nearly 30 years, according to two readers who had bought $100-plus gift certificates just before Christmas. Though the phone has been disconnected, management is monitoring Facebook and is promising either a refund or the chance to use the certificates at Michael’s Diners, Michael Petrogiannis’ other restaurants. No explanation about why gift certificates were being sold just before the shutdown, but it stands to reason that the employees themselves were unaware of their future.
Tango, the restaurant at the Bryn Mawr train station, called it quits after 19 years just before New Year’s. Its website is still active, offering gift cards. The restaurant’s Facebook page was removed, and its phone does not accept voicemails. Co-owner Joe Baldino has not replied to my text messages seeking comment.
Koukouzeli, which brought Greek street food to the Italian Market in October 2018, closed in late December. Owner Spyro Tsibogos said he was looking for a new location.
Morton’s The Steakhouse bowed out after just over 20 years upstairs at 1411 Walnut St. (Trivia: Morton’s launched in 1985 at One Logan Square, across 19th Street from the Academy of Natural Sciences, and moved in July 1999.) Locations in King of Prussia and Atlantic City remain.
Sovana Bistro in Kennett Square was ravaged by fire on Jan. 3.
Track 3 Microbrewery & Coffee House, a beer-coffee pair-up in Dreshertown Shopping Center, folded after 8 months. Its beer is available at Ambler’s new Wake coffee shop.
Palma’s Cucina, the recently rebranded Italian restaurant known formerly as Mama Palma’s, closed after 24 years.