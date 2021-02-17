When supermarkets and other grocery outlets picked up much of the business, enterprising restaurateurs took notice. Some, like Thane Wright at Bower Cafe in Washington Square West, have converted little-used seating areas into grocery sections. Others, like Pierre and Charlotte Calmels at Bibou in South Philadelphia and Mike Stollenwerk and Felice Leibowitz at The Little Hen in Haddonfield, went all in, flipping their restaurants entirely into specialty grocery stores that stock artisanal ingredients along with prepared foods.