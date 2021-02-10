The opening of Lost Bread’s Rittenhouse Square cafe in late January has made them far more accessible, an asset Bois has come to value more during the pandemic (”It’s a basic right to have access to healthy and nutritious staples,” he says.) Having a retail storefront with regular hours is part of that plan. Now you can find not only loaves for sale, but shelves of Lost Bread’s fresh-milled flours (plus free sourdough starter), pantry ingredients and cookie kits of pre-measured dry ingredients to make the amazing smoked malt chocolate chip cookies developed with spelt flour by Bois and pastry chef Lex Ridgeway — an easy score for Valentine’s Day.