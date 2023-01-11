Center City District Restaurant Week starts Sunday with 88 restaurants on board for 2023

Eighty-eight restaurants are part of the winter 2023 edition of the Center City District Restaurant Week, which starts Sunday, Jan. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 28.

As in previous incarnations, they will offer $40 three-course dinners; some will also serve $25 lunches. Some also will allow takeout. Some local parking lots and garages will offer parking for $9 or less.

A slew of Washington Square West newcomers are on the list, including The Hayes (an old-fashioned bar next to Oloroso), Jomon Japanese BBQ (offering tabletop cooking), Pearl & Mary (an oyster bar), and Prunella (Italian, specializing in pizza). Also participating for the first time are Chez Hansi, a homey European-style BYOB on South Street in Graduate Hospital, and Patchwork, an American restaurant upstairs at the Hyatt Centric on Chancellor Street near 17th in Center City.

The $40 dinners are looking even better, given inflation. When the Center City District launched its restaurant week in 2003, the three-course dinners from nearly four dozen eateries were priced at $30. The tab rose to $35 six years later during the height of a recession, our records show. The $40 tab started with the CCD week in fall 2021.

The list of restaurants and parking garages is here. Note: Plan to arrange parking before you leave home. Restaurants no longer provide tear-off parking vouchers on check inserts.