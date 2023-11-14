Flight Club will bring its high-tech darts parlor to Center City Philadelphia

Philadelphia is hitting the bullseye with operators of entertainment-oriented bars.

Flight Club, the internationally syndicated darts bar, said it is targeting Center City for its seventh U.S. location, confirming The Inquirer’s report four months ago that it had applied for a Pennsylvania liquor license at 1417 Walnut St.

The space, just west of Broad Street, was once a Citizens Bank branch and sits beneath the long-closed Morton’s of Chicago steakhouse. The Horace Trumbauer-designed building, completed in 1911, housed the Philadelphia Stock Exchange until 1966.

Parent company State of Play Hospitality said Flight Club would open next summer with 11 semiprivate playing areas in its 7,000-square-foot space.

Talk about grouping. Michael Gorman, who with Scott Benson represented the landlord, made the point that the location is in the middle of Center City’s “social-competition” district, including Five Iron Golf (2116 Chestnut St.), SPIN Philadelphia (211 S. 15th St.), Lucky Strike bowling (1336 Chestnut St.), and a soon-to-open Puttshack at Liberty Place (1625 Chestnut St.) and Barcade (1326 Chestnut St.).

State of Play said the Flight Club concept, which originated in London, combines craft cocktails, “elevated eats,” and tech-infused “Social Darts” that enable automatic scoring.

State of Play opened its first U.S. Flight Club in 2018 in Chicago’s Loop District. Other locations are open in Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver. It is unrelated to the sneaker brand of the same name.