How can you win the Herr’s Flavored by Philly contest?

Herr’s, the Chester County snack maker, is scouting out flavors to consider for its third annual Flavored by Philly contest, in which it showcases chips whose flavors are inspired by Philadelphia-area small businesses and restaurants.

There’s cash ($10,000 to the winner and $5,000 to the nominator) and bragging rights on the line.

For the most recent contest, in June, judges narrowed down the ideas to flavors inspired by Mike’s BBQ’s Korean barbecue wings, Corropolese Bakery’s tomato pie, and John’s Roast Pork’s pork sandwich. Bags of chips hit the market for a limited time, and the public was invited to vote. In August, Corropolese was named the winner, sending $10,000 to the East Norriton bakery and $5,000 to David Gilmartin of Royersford, the longtime customer who nominated.

The first contest, in 2022, asked the public to submit only the flavor profile. “Long Hots & Sharp Provolone” won out over finalists “Wiz Wit” (cheesesteak) and “(215) Special Sauce” (salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce).

According to the rules, a small business owner may self-nominate a flavor idea, but would only be eligible to win the $10,000 for the winning flavor.

After the nominations close Nov. 14, judges will review the submissions and select three small-business flavor finalists. The finalist chips will go on sale next summer and voting will begin. It is not known if Herr’s will continue to produce bags of the winning flavor after the contest; it has not done so in the past.

What makes a good chip flavor?

Herr’s has seen it all by now — sweet flavors like cannoli and doughnut, and savory flavors like pierogi and taco. This year’s contest alone received nearly 1,500 submissions, Herr’s said.

Ed Herr, president and CEO of Herr’s, said the company’s best-sellers — besides plain — are sour cream and onion, salt and vinegar, and barbecue. Herr’s also sells a lot of ketchup flavors, and that tomato profile may have given an edge to Corropolese.

Once Corropolese became a finalist, Herr said his team and Corropolese staff went back and forth to match the flavors to a chip. Flavorings are different whether they are applied to a bread base opposed to a potato base, he explained.

Once the Corropolese chips were released, “there was something about the [tomato pie] flavor that I think resonated with people,” Herr said. The recipe has a little bit of a sweetness to it. It almost tastes like a sweet garlic, but it’s not garlic. A ketchup flavor has always been popular — something you put on french fries, obviously, is good on potatoes. In addition to that, Corropolese has a very strong following. They have a lot of customers in and out of the store who can vote that sort of thing.” Ah, word of mouth.

Are there any flavors that just don’t work with potato chips?

“Because potato chips are such a neutral base, it’s hard to find flavors that don’t taste good on potato chips,” Herr said, thinking about nontraditional pairings. “Even truffle oil or mustard, just about any condiment, or butter, or honey — all these kind of things go good with potato chips,” he said, trying to think of a potential clunker combination.

Like some fruit flavors maybe?

“You’d want to put [them] with something else like jalapeño or something like that,” he said. “That could work. Jalapeño is another really popular flavor. Even anchovy tastes good on a chip.”

So the answer is no. Anything goes.

Contest tips

You need to think outside the bag. First, review Herr’s current roster of chips. The company now has about three dozen flavors. It also partners with national brands like Grill Mates, Neuchatel, and Old Bay. It’s even partnered with local companies. (Remember the Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries-flavored chips from seven years ago?) Nominating a popular brand is not a bad idea.

Key dates for the Herr’s contest

Public voting has begun online. Nominations are due Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. The public voting will run from June 11 to Aug. 9, 2024. In the case of multiple nominations of one business, the earliest entrant will be considered, Herr’s said.