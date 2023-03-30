John’s Water Ice and outdoor beer gardens mark Philly’s spring reopening

As the calendar turns to April, Philadelphians begin to enjoy warm-weather fun again, including the Phillies, outdoor beer gardens, and water ice stands.

Monday, April 3 will see the reopening of John’s Water Ice at Seventh and Christian Streets, a South Philadelphia landmark since 1945. For the second year, Anthony Cardullo Jr. and his family will also have a shop at 2975 Philmont Ave. in Huntingdon Valley.

Like just about everything else, John’s water ice and gelato prices will rise 50 cents a cup. “Every single product I buy went up,” Cardullo said. The 2023 price of a small water ice will be $2.50. On the plus side, the medium (now $3.50) will be 12 ounces because Cardullo’s supplier discontinued the 10-ounce cups.

Cardullo’s grandfather, a Sicilian immigrant who delivered heating oil and coal in the winter and ice in the summer, started the business as a line extension. Anthony Cardullo, who took over John’s in 1997 from his father, similarly juggles his work life: He works at the Saloon restaurant up the street from October to March.

The big news this season will be an expansion of the family-friendly beer garden at the Philadelphia Zoo in West Philadelphia, due to open by Memorial Day weekend, and an expansion of Uptown Beer Garden on JFK Boulevard at 16th Street. Uptown is due to reopen May 1 with 250 seats but will gain 50 by Memorial Day weekend.

April will see the returns of pop-up beer gardens from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society at 106 Jamestown Ave. in Manayunk and at 1438 South St. on South Street West. They open for the season Saturday. The South Street location has been expanded, and both locations will allow groups of 10 to 20 people to book a table two weeks out via Resy.

FCM Hospitality, which runs the most seasonal setups in the city, will reopen the Garden at Cherry Street Pier on the Delaware on April 7. Following will be the traveling Parks on Tap beer gardens (April 12, first at the Azalea Garden in Fairmount Park), Liberty Point on Penn’s Landing (April 13), and Morgan’s Pier on Penn’s Landing (April 20).

Independence Beer Garden, across from the Liberty Bell on Sixth Street south of Market, has set April 12 for its reopening.

Fishtown’s Evil Genius has set April 13 for the reopening of its beer garden, at the brewery (1727 N. Front St.).

All dates are weather-dependent, because it is spring in Philadelphia.