River Twice’s owners will take over Twenty Manning, a longtime Rittenhouse restaurant

Amanda and Randy Rucker, who own the critically acclaimed River Twice in South Philadelphia, are taking over Twenty Manning, which will wrap its nearly quarter-century run near Rittenhouse Square later this winter.

The Ruckers will call it Little Water and describe it as a “contemporary coastal” restaurant that “celebrates the ecological diversity of life by the sea.” It is inspired by their experiences living along the Gulf Coast, as well as in New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Like River Twice, Little Water will share the ethos of sustainability, local sourcing, and seasonal ingredients. “Mother Nature is at the forefront of everything we do,” they said.

Little Water, due to open in early summer, will have an a la carte menu and will be open for lunch and dinner five days a week. River Twice serves a four-course, fixed-price menu.

Twenty Manning will operate until the liquor license is transferred, likely in 45 to 60 days, said owner Rob Wasserman, who said it was “time to pass the torch” to the bistro at 261 S. 20th St. Wasserman, who also owns Rouge, bought Twenty Manning in 2018 from founder Audrey Taichman, who had opened it in 2000 on the former site of Carolina’s and Beaujolais.

About the Ruckers

Randy Rucker, 44, was a semifinalist for James Beard best chef award in 2011 for his work at Bootsie’s Heritage Cafe in his hometown of Tomball, Texas, which was also a semifinalist that year for the Beard’s best new restaurant. At a house party in Houston, he met Wynnewood-born Amanda Highbloom, who was attending design school. The couple moved east in 2016. He became culinary director of two restaurants on Martha’s Vineyard and an executive chef at a restaurant in Mystic, Conn., before they moved to Philadelphia and got married.

Amanda Rucker, 35, designed River Twice, which they opened in 2019 at Passyunk Avenue at Tasker Street, across from the Singing Fountain. They have a 3-year-old daughter.

In his first review of River Twice four years ago, headlined, “A Texas star chef relocates magic to South Philly,” Inquirer critic Craig LaBan marveled at Rucker’s balance of “gastronomic preciousness” (for some cheffy tweezer food) and “genuine rustic oomph” (e.g. Rucker’s signature burger) — “two traits that don’t often coexist.”

About Twenty Manning

Twenty Manning — its name reflecting its location at the corner of 20th and Manning Streets — was the stylish, bar-equipped companion to Audrey Claire, Taichman’s groundbreaking BYOB down the block at its opening.

Twenty Manning underwent several concept changes through the years — notably Southeast Asian fusion stylings under chef Kiong Banh — before settling on its current Middle Eastern-inspired menu.

Taichman later opened Cook, a demonstration kitchen, on the same block; during the pandemic, it morphed into its current incarnation, Cork, a bottle shop.

At the time of his 2018 purchase of Twenty Manning, Wasserman also bought Audrey Claire, which he renamed as Charley Dove. That BYOB, at the corner of 20th and Spruce Streets, is now open for private parties. Last year, Wasserman opened Vinyl, a nearby nightspot, with a partner.