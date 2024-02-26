Milk Jawn will open an ice cream shop in Northern Liberties; Heritage announces its closing

The food gods giveth, and the food gods taketh away.

Northern Liberties will become home to the second location of Milk Jawn, the hit ice cream shop that opened in mid-2022 in South Philadelphia. Owners Amy Wilson and Ryan Miller are working toward a June opening at 946 N. Second St., next to Pera Turkish Cuisine in what was Just Cravings.

Milk Jawn, which Wilson started in her kitchen as a hobby, launched in early 2020 as an online delivery-only operation. It added farmers markets before the first shop opened at Dickinson Street and East Passyunk Avenue, near the Acme Market. The production facility is nearby.

Milk Jawn’s flavor complement includes tahini fudge swirl; pistachio; cold brew and caramelized cacao nibs; and lemon curd with blueberry basil swirl, and there are vegan varieties, as well.

Meanwhile, Northern Liberties will lose Heritage, the rustic bar, restaurant and jazz/funk venue across from Cescaphe at 914 N. Second St.

Its last day will be March 10 after a nine-year run. The live music will be offered Wednesday through Sunday brunch until closing.

“It’s the end of the lease,” said coowner Jason Evenchik. “We never recovered after COVID. Business has been light for the past couple of years and didn’t pay the bills.”

Evenchik and his partners at the Vintage Syndicate have interests in such establishments as Time, Bar, Vintage, and the newish Starbolt and are building their third location of Garage in Center City (now on tap for fall 2024) as well two more spots in Kensington: The Cormorant at 2301 Frankford Ave. (due late summer) and the Spanish-inspired tapas bar ILU at 2118 E. Dauphin St. (due by the end of 2024).

