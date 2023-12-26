More than 75 new restaurants are looking to open in 2024

More is more in the restaurant business. Open one restaurant, and then go back for seconds, and thirds and, in the case of Stephen Starr, 37ths.

My crystal ball of new restaurants for 2024 is alight with more than 75 projects, and most are from people expanding their empires.

Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon of Amina are about to open their second restaurant and have two more on the books. Chloe Grigri and Vincent Stipo of the Good King Tavern, le Caveau, and Superfolie are coming to East Passyunk Avenue with a French market/wine bar. Davide Lubrano and Vinny Gallagher of Rittenhouse hole-in-the-wall Pizzata Pizzeria are adding a bar and a dining room on East Passyunk. Fishtown’s Fabrika is opening a new spot up the block, showcasing Georgian cuisine. Chef Tyler Akin of Wilmington’s Le Cavalier is also branching out, heading back to Fishtown. Dumpling darling Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao is expanding to King of Prussia and University City. Joe Beddia and his partners from Defined Hospitality (Suraya, Kalaya, Condesa) have something new cooking in Kensington. Amma’s, the South Indian destination, is eyeing two additional suburban locations. Russ Cowan of Famous Deli thinks he’ll pop the lox on the front door of Radin’s Deli in Cherry Hill in February.

“Why are you opening more places?” I asked Jason Evenchik, who has at least three more bars planned for 2024.

Advertisement

“If we don’t, someone else will,” he said.

Newcomers are making a go of ownership, too, including Tam Dang and Raquel Villanueva Dang with the Filipino market/cafe Baby’s Kusina & Market in Brewerytown, and chef Nicholas Bazik with the posh French-seafood Provenance on Head House Square.

The 2024 lineup also includes a new home in South Philadelphia for Kampar (formerly Sate Kampar); the expanded Dizengoff in Rittenhouse; the rebuilt Tequila’s; the rebuilt and expanded Jim’s Steaks; the steakhouse 9 Prime in West Chester; and a Mediterranean restaurant in Rittenhouse from the Schulson Collective.

Overall, the scene seems to be thriving — e.g. openings are outpacing closings, just as they did last year. Fishtown, Kensington, and Rittenhouse are retaining their cachet, as is South Philadelphia.

Fun is the theme, at least in Center City. Barcade is opening soon with its bar-arcade theme, followed by Flight Club (darts), Puttshack (golf), and Beat the Bomb (escape room).

It’s too soon to discuss some far-off restaurants. The team from CookNSolo is deflecting questions about a restaurant, possibly called Jaffa, planned for a former Kensington fire house. The crew from Pub & Kitchen is hashing out its plans for the former Lou Bird’s across the street at 20th and Lombard Streets. I’ve heard of two restaurants coming to Chestnut Hill, including a new use of the Wells Fargo Bank building at Germantown and Evergreen Avenues. There is something new cooking at the former Bourbon Blue in Manayunk, and at the former Hook & Master in Kensington. That huge development with a food hall, Laurent Tourondel restaurant, and Gertie’s deli at the Piazza Alta in Northern Liberties is about a year away. Starr’s still-unnamed Italian restaurant at the former Barnes & Noble store on Rittenhouse Square likely won’t open before December 2024. Eataly’s debut at King of Prussia Mall, where it will replace the former Rite Aid and Forever 21, is not due to open before 2025.

Here’s a list of what’s coming in 2024, and a few things opening in the last week of 2023. Opening dates are rough guidelines only.

Projects That Just Hit the Radar

AVANA (2200 Ben Franklin Parkway): Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon have much on their plate, including Amina in Old City and the soon-to-open BlackHen, and the just-announced Anima Ocean. They’re also headed to the former, short-lived Hadley in the east tower of Park Towne Place on the Parkway for a 200-seat American restaurant whose name is Swahili for “beautiful flower.” March

The Cormorant (2301 Frankford Ave.): This is the working name of a Kensington neighborhood bar replacing Bob’s Happy Hour Tavern at Frankford Avenue and Dauphin Street by Vintage Syndicate, the crew behind such spots as Time, Heritage, Starbolt, and Vintage. Late spring

ILU (2118 Dauphin St.): Vintage Syndicate is also behind a changeover of Kensington’s former Old Philadelphia Bar into a cocktail bar with Spanish tapas. Partner Patrick Iselin, who is Spanish, joined Jason Evenchik on a recent scouting trip to Madrid. Evenchik said ILU doesn’t mean “I love you” — it’s the nickname of Iselin’s grandmother Iluminada. Other partners include Scott Coudriet (of Lloyd) and Sal D’Amato. Early fall

Kilimandjaro (4223 Chestnut St.): This is a comeback for Senegalese-born chef Youma Ba, whose West African restaurant at this location was demolished for a new, mixed-use building. In the meantime, she opened Youma, a cozy 12-seater, seven blocks away. She’ll keep Youma and add this new version of Kilimandjaro, which will have 80 seats and a larger menu. Spring

Kinto (1144 Frankford Ave.): Most of the crew from Fishtown’s cabaret/restaurant Fabrika (Nataliya Matkivski, with Lasha Kikvidze, Alex Gritsyuk, Boris Khanataev) is behind what is shaping up to be a snazzy but far-more-low-key Georgian bar-restaurant, with an extensive Georgian wine list, in a new building just up the block. The name refers to the long-ago entertainers found in Georgian restaurants. Executive chef Georgi Lobzhanidze, in his U.S. debut, is stocking his menu with such dishes as ajapsandali, beef kharcho, chkmeruli, pkhali, and khinkali. Early 2024

Picnic (2421 Martha St.): The crew from Defined Hospitality and pizza whisperer Joe Beddia aren’t sharing much about their new Kensington restaurant, which is coming together in the former Weisbrod & Hess Brewery. Spring

Pizzata Birreria (1700 E. Passyunk Ave.): Davide Lubrano and Vinny Gallagher of Rittenhouse’s top-rated Pizzata Pizzeria are taking over LaScala’s Birra at 12th and Morris Streets for a second location, and it will kick them up to the big leagues with a full bar and seating. Menu will Italian dishes, as well as 12-inch and 16-inch pizzas, and slices to go. Mid- to late-January

Shiso Noodle Bar (604 South St.): Alan Su (Nom Nom Ramen, Umami Steak & Sushi Bar) is taking over the former Serpico on South Street with an open-kitchen noodle bar, with a liquor license. His focus will be on Japanese noodles such as soba, udon, and ramen. Late January

Superette (1538 E. Passyunk Ave.): The former Primal Supply Meats shop will become a neighborhood market, bottle shop, and wine bar inspired by French épiceries from Chloe Grigri, Vincent Stipo, and the team behind The Good King Tavern, le Caveau, and Superfolie as well as restaurateur and Good King designer Owen Kamihira (El Camino Real and the forthcoming Joe & Kay). It will be open from lunchtime through apéro for grab-and-go and dine-in service. They call it “a place where you can pit stop for seasonal produce and a hunk of cheese on the way home, or shuffle to the counter for a splash of wine and a snack in the middle of an afternoon.” Spring

Pennsylvania Suburbs

Al Pastor (13 W. Benedict Ave., Havertown): Delco offshoot of Exton’s modern Mexican bar. Spring

Amma’s South Indian Cuisine, with two locations in Philadelphia and one in Voorhees, has two more on the way: 7000 Midlantic Drive in Mount Laurel (spring) and at Goodnoe Corner, the former Zoes Kitchen at Route 532 and Durham Road in Newtown, Bucks County (summer).

Cantina Feliz in Fort Washington will move to nearby Ambler to take over for the Lucky Well. Cantina Feliz will remain in place until the new space is ready; the Lucky Well is in its final week at 111 E. Butler Ave. Spring

Carina Sorella (864 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr): The team from Center City’s Trattoria Carina and Pub & Kitchen is headed to the Main Line for an Italian restaurant with a 15-seat bar and pizza oven. Early spring

Chicken Guy (King of Prussia Mall): Chef Kevin “Steek” Cooper, who won the Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime show last year, will run Guy Fieri’s forthcoming Chicken Guy stand in King of Prussia. January

The Goat’s Beard (555 E. North Lane, Conshohocken): The popular bar-restaurant, with locations in Wayne and Manayunk, is expanding to Spring Mill Creative Campus. Late April

Honeygrow (500 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting): The Philly-born salad/stir-fry chain will expand more in 2024, including a Lancaster location in late 2024. Sooner, it will open in Plymouth Meeting Mall. Spring

Kismet Bagels Luncheonette (801 Montgomery Ave., Penn Valley/Narberth): Bagel creators Jacob and Alexandra Cohen roll out to the Main Line with a sit-down eatery at the former Ginza. Mid-January

Nifty Fifty’s (1140 Old York Rd., Abington): The ’50s-theme diner chain comes to Eastern Montgomery County. January/February

9 Prime (9 N. High St., West Chester): It’s a 400-seat steak house with a retractable roof on two levels in a former bank. Chef Fabio Viviani of Bravo’s Top Chef fame is attached. January

Nirvana Indian Bistro is expanding to Bryn Mawr (610 Lancaster Ave.) with a liquor license (mid-January) and to Richboro with a BYOB at 800 Bustleton Pike in Crossroads Plaza (spring).

Ross & Co (58 S. York Rd., Hatboro): Bob Ross of Ambler’s Gypsy Blu and family are redoing the shuttered Bernie’s location in downtown Hatboro as a family-friendly bar-restaurant. Late February

Soko Bag (95 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville): Alice Chang and Shea Roggio’s Korean fried chicken pop-up takes over the former Sal’s Pizza Box to feature boneless birds and beer. January

Taste & Sea Seafood, Steaks & Libations (1810 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills): Christina Talbot and chef John Talbot (Creed’s) are behind this upmarket steak-and-seafood destination in Keystone Plaza replacing Pescatore’s. March

Testa Rossa (919 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills): Fearless Restaurants had planned to open a second location of its stylish Wayne Italian restaurant Rosalie in the former Ruby’s Diner at the Shoppes at Brinton Lake in Glen Mills. Instead, it pivoted to this family-friendly, 1960s-evoking Italian American concept. Summer

Van Horn’s (1015 N. Providence Rd., Media): Chef Mark Vanhorn is relocating from Phoenixville to Media, where his sandwich shop will replace LP’s Burgers. January

White Dog Cafe (192 E. Welsh Pool Rd., Exton/Chester Springs): Fearless Restaurants’ canine-influenced American brand will set up on the former site of Vickers Tavern. Spring

New Jersey

Angelo’s Pizza in Berlin, Camden County, is fixing to move to a new building two minutes away at 168 Haddon Ave., West Berlin. Owner Sal Cusumano then says he will revive his long-held plans to open the artisan Pizzeria Cusumano in Collingswood. (Note that this Angelo’s has other locations only in Voorhees and Riverside.) January

Dolsot House (3747 Church Rd., Mount Laurel): Craig Vogt will bring tabletop Korean barbecue cooking and sushi to a former Korean restaurant space next to Mount Laurel Wine & Spirits. January/February

Double Nickel Brewing Co. (1585 Route 73, Pennsauken): As the South Jersey brewery becomes a brewpub with food, chefs/friends Dylan Sambalino (a former chef de cuisine at Hearthside in Collingswood) and Dylan Sweeney (an alum of Cadence in Kensington and Talula’s Table in Kennett Square) will be staffing the pizza oven. Spring

Penny’s Bagels (212 Kings Highway East., Haddonfield): Downtown Haddonfield will get a bagel cafe from Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico, whose Philly holdings include Grace & Proper and Hawthornes. They’ll bake on premises and round out their coffee/bagel menu with smoked fish. Spring

Radin’s Deli (486 Evesham Rd., Cherry Hill): Russ Cowan of Famous 4th Street Deli wanted a deli close to his home in Cherry Hill, so he’s taking over the Short Hills Deli. February

Reunion Hall (206 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township): Dave Welsh is seeing his long-delayed dream for a South Jersey food hall at a former auto-parts store come to fruition after more than three years. Soon

Philadelphia

Baby’s Kusina & Market (2816 W. Girard Ave.): Tam and Raquel Dang’s Filipino food pop-up goes brick-and-mortar in Brewerytown with an all-day menu and a market. Early 2024

Barcade (1326 Chestnut St.): The Fishtown bar-arcade finally opens in the heart of Center City on two levels, with about 70 video games and a full bar. Dec. 30, 2023

Bart’s Bagels (769 S. 10th St.): The West Philly bagel shop, which smokes its own meats in addition to making its own bagels, is setting up in a new building across from Dante & Luigi’s at 10th and Catharine Streets in Bella Vista. Summer

Bastia (1401 E. Susquehanna Ave.): Chef Tyler Akin is partnering with Foyer Project on this Mediterranean-inspired all-day cafe, opening inside the forthcoming Anna & Bel boutique hotel in Fishtown. March

Beat the Bomb (1218 Chestnut St.): Escape room/bar comes to Washington Square West. Summer

BlackHen (120 Chestnut St.): Felicia Wilson of Amina heads a few doors down in Old City for a BYOB focused on fried chicken. January

Boqueria (1608 Sansom St.): The high-energy New York City-based Spanish restaurant named after Barcelona’s market is setting up in a new building on Sansom near 16th. Late 2024

Brass Tap (177 Markle St.): The syndicated beer bar out of Tampa, with local owners Danielle and Izak Du Plooy, comes to the former Old Eagle Tavern in Manayunk. January

Breezy’s Deli & Market (2235 Washington Ave.): Chef Chad Durkin says he is opening “a nicer bodega” at the new apartment building at 23rd Street and Washington Avenue in Point Breeze, across from his Porco’s Porchetteria and Small Oven Pastry Shop. Early 2024

Bucatini Caffe (1824 S. 13th St.): Chef Chris Miller and Dejvi Furxhi (Burrata) are opening an Italian BYOB at 13th and Sigel Streets, just off East Passyunk. February

DaMò Pasta Lab (100½ S. 21st St.): Monica Fenocchio and Danilo D’Eugenio’s charming, Italian-owned pasta shop from Washington Square West takes over for the charming, Italian-owned Rione on 21st below Chestnut. Spring

Dear Daphne (20th and Sansom Streets): This is the working name of the Mediterranean restaurant from the Schulson Collective at the new Laurel high-rise, whose entrance will be across from Village Whiskey and Shake Shack. Fall

Dizengoff (1625 Sansom St.): Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook are expanding their hummus shop next door into the Abe Fisher space, yielding 85 seats, a 10-seat bar whose drink menu will include frozen limonana, a semiprivate dining room, and extended sidewalk seating. Early 2024

Dottie’s Donuts (1764 Frankford Ave.): Vegan doughnut destination expands to Fishtown. Early 2024

Essen North (110 W. Berks St.): A bakery/cafe from James Beard Award-nominated baker Tova du Plessis of Essen in South Philadelphia. TBD

Flight Club (1417 Walnut St.): Dart-throwing is the theme of this bar chain, setting up 11 semiprivate playing areas on Walnut near Broad. Summer

Garage Rittenhouse (15th and Spruce Streets): The Vintage Syndicate’s sports bar sets up a third location beneath a literal parking garage. Says owner Jason Evenchik: “Before the Phillies get too far into their season”

Get a Gato (638 Christian St.): Jackie Starker, who owns Amelie’s Bark Shop, is behind the South Philadelphia cat cafe opening catty-corner (or is that kitty corner) from John’s Water Ice. Early 2024

Jim’s Steaks (400 South St.): Coming back from a fire, the landmark sandwich shop expands next door. February

Joe & Kay (702 N. Second St.): Owen Kamihira (El Camino Real and the forthcoming Superette) and sons are planning a Northern Liberties izakaya named in honor of his grandparents, who owned a farm in Washington State before the family was interned during World War II. January

Kampar (611 S. Seventh St.): Ange Branca relocates her Sate Kampar to the former Nomad Pizza location off of South Street, as she showcases her Malaysian cuisine as well as the cuisines of underrepresented communities. First quarter 2024

Little Susie’s (1754 S. Chadwick St.): Daniel Marino’s pie and coffee shop expands to the corner of Chadwick and Moore Streets in South Philadelphia. “Soon”

Lucy’s (1720 Walnut St.): Avram Hornik and company redo a sports-apparel shop near Rittenhouse Square into a two-level sports bar. Mid-January

Man Full of Trouble Tavern (125 Spruce St.): A local history rebuff is restoring Philadelphia’s original dive bar. Late spring/early summer

Mr. Pig (1001 Vine St.): A couple from Virginia is behind this Korean barbecue restaurant about to open on the ground floor of the new Crane apartment building at 10th and Vine, across from Chinatown. Early January.

Mulherin’s (1175 Ludlow St.): Wm. Mulherin’s Sons in Fishtown sets up a more casual Italian restaurant specializing in pizza in Roost East Market, next to Iron Hill Brewery. Early 2024

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, the soup-dumpling specialist that opened last year in Cherry HIll, says it will open in King of Prussia and University City; exact locations are TBA. Early 2024

Nut Hut Saloon (1873 Frankford Ave.): The old-time Fishtown dive bar is getting some love under new owners. Late December 2023

Our Town Brewery (1519 Ridge Ave.): Lancaster brewery sets up a taproom in Francisville. Soon

Peabody (1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave.): GLU Hospitality renovates the Temple campus sports-bar landmark Draught Horse. March

Pho Ha Saigon (2201 Cottman Ave.): Popular Vietnamese spot opens its fourth location in the shopping center at Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, near the Giant. January

Pho Skyline (910 Christian St.): The Tran family opens a snug Vietnamese restaurant next to Roxanne in the Italian Market. Mid-January

Pizza Richmond (3136 Richmond St.): Port Richmond gets a 20-seater from the partnership behind Sally, Pizza Shackamaxon, and Martha. Pizzas will be the same as Shackamaxon’s, though it will offer toppings and a classic white pie will be available at all times. Early January

Provenance (408 S. Second St.): Chef Nicholas Bazik is transforming the 200-year-old Head House Square building that last housed Xochitl into a romantic, seafood-focused French restaurant based on tasting menus. April

Puttshack (1625 Chestnut St.): Indoor golf course-slash-bar comes to the ground floor of Liberty Place. Late February

Queen & Rook (123 South St.): The popular Queen Village game cafe plans a move around the corner to larger quarters: the former Pietro’s Coal-Fired Pizza. January/February

Rival Bros. Coffee plans two cafes: at Poth Brewery Lofts (3145 W. Jefferson St.) in February and the Rally Apartments (1701 N. Second St.) in summer.

Sabrina’s Cafe (Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal C): The bruncherie replaces both Sky Asian and Burrito Elito. Spring

Samuel G. Gritz Public House (629 S. Second St.): A corner pub at Second and Bainbridge Streets from the Institute’s Charlie Collazo and Neil Campbell (Race Street Cafe), plus Institute manager Frank Bell III, replacing the Irish Times. Gritz’s name is carved into the top of the building. March

Say No More (1647 N. Second St.): Two Kensington residents have stripped the old dive bar the Playpen at Second and Cecil B. Moore down to the studs, building out a two-story “living room” with bars on each level, plus a third floor for events. Dec. 27, 2023

Seaforest Bake Shop (625 S. 16th St.): Seoul-born, self-taught baker Sue Lee takes the corner of 16th and Bainbridge Streets with coffees, teas, and Korean-inspired treats. February

Society Hill Hotel (301 Chestnut St.): Mike Cangi and Brian Linton, formerly of the United by Blue lifestyle brand, are behind a top-to-bottom renovation at the Old City hotel, whose first floor will feature a whiskey bar also serving breakfast. March

Sushi by Bou: The parent company behind Fishtown’s Sushi Suite is planning a Rittenhouse location (address TBA) for one of its Instagrammable omakase rooms. “Winter”

Tamalex Bar & Grill (122 Lombard St.): David Piña’s South Philadelphia Mexican restaurant heads to the former site of Tokio in Society Hill. Dec. 27, 2023

Tequila’s (1602 Locust St.): David Suro and family are reviving their popular white-tablecloth Mexican restaurant, which was damaged by fire in early 2023. Spring

Top Pot, which combines tabletop Korean barbecue and Chinese hot pot, plans to open at Montgomery Mall and at 2328 W. Moreland Rd., the former Olive Garden across from Willow Grove Park. May/June.

Two Locals Brewing Co. (3675 Market St.): Brothers Richard and Mengistu Koilor intend to open the city’s first Black-owned brewery, at University City’s uCity Square, with Fishtown’s Liberty Kitchen handling the food. January

» READ MORE: Get Philly restaurant info in your inbox. Subscribe to the "Let's Eat" newsletter