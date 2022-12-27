Fancy and not so fancy. City and suburbs. The newcomers on the Philadelphia-area dining scene in 2022 seemed to be a mixed bag, while optimism prevailed as the number of openings greatly exceeded the closings.

If you squint, it looks almost like the end of 2019 again, though inflation and pandemic-era staff shortages still blur the overall picture. Looking for a cheap meal? That’s probably not happening. Want to dine out on a Monday or Tuesday? You’ll have fewer options.

» READ MORE: Craig LaBan's best of Philly restaurants and dining, 2022

Here are some of the year’s buzzier newcomers.

Luxury in the suburbs

Fiore Rosso: Marc Vetri and Jeff Benjamin (Vetri Cucina, Fiorella) have gone to the Main Line with a high-style, high-ceilinged, high-decibel Italian steakhouse, featuring high-end art and a stylish bar. Tabs are, as you’d imagine, on the high side. Pastas and side plates complement the shareable cuts.

915 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, fiorerossophl.com, @fiorerossophl

Bardea Steak: Chef Antimo DiMeo and partner Scott Stein have the meats at their Wilmington chophouse — a wide variety of cuts served in a gorgeous space, with white brick walls over walnut-colored floors and leather banquettes set beneath a sculpted Chianina cow. Deep wine list and plenty of razzle-dazzle on the drink menu. (Their first restaurant, Bardea Food & Drink, was included in a Craig LaBan roundup of four significant northern Delaware restaurants in March 2022.)

608 N. Market St., Wilmington, bardeasteak.com, @bardeasteak

The Pullman: Mother-daughter restaurateurs Roni and Jennifer Hammer have upgraded the former Tango at the Bryn Mawr train station into a chic but expansive rail-theme bar-restaurant with a traditional menu, cozy dining nooks, live music, and stunning bar.

39 Morris Rd., Bryn Mawr, thepullmanrestaurant.com, @thepullmanrestaurant

Ristorante Lucca: Jackets are required for men at dinner at this splashy Italian newcomer that replaced the landmark Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Management — led by veteran Bill Burris (Long Beach Island’s Black Whale Bar & Fish House, Parker’s Garage & Oyster Saloon, and Bird & Betty’s) — wants to bring back the fine-dining stylings, including a piano lounge with live music. Don’t have that jacket? You can borrow one, according to the house rules that also spell out sartorial requirements for women. Specialties are house-made pastas, and fish and meats priced by the pound and cooked on a charcoal grill.

144 Route 130, Bordentown, ristorantelucca.com, @ristoranteluccanj

South Philadelphia

South Philly, in particular Bella Vista, Passyunk Square, and Queen Village, continued to be magnets for restaurateurs.

The Dutch: Chefs Lee and Jessie Styer have converted Fond, across from East Passyunk’s Singing Fountain, into a bruncherie with chef Kevin Watters as a partner.

1537 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, thedutchphilly.com, @thedutchphilly

Grace & Proper: A vintage Euro corner bar in a long-ago drug store serving a mainly snacky menu of toasts, baked goods, spritzes, and wines. Chill: Order at the bar and grab a table.

941 S. Eighth St., Philadelphia, graceandproper.com, @graceandproperphilly

Grand Palace: Dim sum from rolling carts (and drinks), seven days a week, at this enormous Chinese restaurant.

612 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, grandpalacechineserestaurant.com

The Jim: This corner bar from Fergus Carey and Jim McNamara (Fergie’s Pub, The Goat) and restaurateur Tony Rim features a Chinese menu and a clever name. (“Honey, I’m going to The Jim.” Hilarity ensues.)

1701 S. Eighth St., Philadelphia, @thejimphilly

Mish Mish: Former food editor Alex Tewfik conjures Mediterranean dinner-party vibes across from East Passyunk’s Singing Fountain.

1046 Tasker St., Philadelphia, mishmishphilly.com, @mishmishphilly

1911 BYOB: Chefs Jonathan Raffa and Mike Gingras do seasonal comfort food in a cozy East Passyunk dining room.

1911 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, 1911phl.com, @1911_phl

Redcrest Kitchen: Adam Volk and Brandon Chamberlain’s smartly appointed, warm-vibed bar-restaurant at Sixth and Bainbridge Streets boasts a small grocery section, including fridge, as an amenity for their neighbors, as well as fried chicken to go earlier in the day

625 S. Sixth St., Philadelphia, redcrest.kitchen, @redcrestkitchen

Roxanne: Chef Alexandra Holt’s cozy American BYOB throws dinner-party vibes in the former Italian Market location of Sabrina’s Cafe.

912 Christian St., Philadelphia, @roxanne_philly

Taco Heart: Made-to-order Austin-style breakfast tacos from Nano Wheedan.

1001 E. Passyunk Ave., tacoheart.com, @tacoheartphilly

Fishtown/Kensington

Kalaya: After leaving her Bella Vista BYOB digs, Thai chef Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, partnered with Defined Hospitality (Suraya, Pizzeria Beddia, R&D Cocktail Bar, and Condesa), now has four times the space, a bar, and — still — a full reservation book.

4 W. Palmer St., Philadelphia, kalaya.net, @kalayaphilly

Other Half Brewing Co.: Brooklyn brewpub takes over the former Goose Island space in Fishtown, across from the Punchline and Fillmore.

1002 Canal St., Philadelphia, otherhalfbrewing.com/location/philadelphia, @otherhalfphilly

Tulip Wine Bar: Snug, energetic wine bar with wines from Chester County’s WayVine pairs pastas from chef Alexander Beninato, all overseen by chef Jason Cichonski.

2302 E. Norris St., Philadelphia, @tulippastawine

Two Robbers: The hard-seltzer brand opens a modern taproom in Fishtown, across from Frankford Hall.

1221 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, @tworobbersfishtown

Midtown Village

Broth Thyme: Chef Michael Kanter, a former saucier at Le Bec-Fin (and chef at a host of restaurants over the years), recently took over the former Tiki with a menu featuring soups and sandwiches. He owned a similar business in Doylestown before the pandemic.

102 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, broththyme.com, @broththyme

The Cauldron Magical Pub: Easily the most ambitious newcomer on this list, this is a fantasy-themed bar where patrons can wear robes, wave working wands, and mix their own cocktails while indulging their inner Harry Potter. Lots of fire, smoke, and magic.

1305 Locust St., Philadelphia, thecauldron.io/philly, @thecauldronpub

Flambo: Oxtail, roti, and biryani are on the menu at this chill Trinidadian bar-restaurant that replaced Indeblue.

205 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, flamboh.com, @flambo_center_city

Jomon Japanese BBQ: Fun tabletop cooking experience, aimed at parties of two or four, with soju towers and other drinks.

1310 Walnut St., Philadelphia, jomonbbq.com

Mabu Kitchen: Charming BYOB whose menu can best be described as French-influenced Southern cuisine; it’s a brunch destination on weekends.

1120 Pine St., Philadelphia, mabukitchenphilly.com, @mabukitchenphilly

Paulie Gee’s Soul City Slice Shop: The Brooklyn pizza hero’s old-school bar-pizzeria is just the ticket for nostalgists. Peruse the vinyl and shoot some pool while you’re at it.

412 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, pauliegee.com/soul-city, @pauliegeessoulcityslice

Pearl & Mary: Stylish oyster bar from Michael Schulson with a seasonal sidewalk scene at the southwest corner of 13th and Sansom, completing his restaurant row of Sampan/Graffiti Bar, Double Knot, and Alpen Rose, with Prunella across the intersection.

114 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, pearlandmary.com, @pearlandmary_phl

Prunella: Pizza and Italian fare from Michael Schulson with seasonal sidewalk dining at the northwest corner of 13th and Sansom, complementing his restaurant row across the street of Sampan/Graffiti Bar, Double Knot, Alpen Rose, and Pearl & Mary.

112 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, prunellaphl.com, @prunellarestaurant

Rittenhouse

Luna BYOB: Charming Italian BYOB north of Rittenhouse Square from the crew at Burrata.

227 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, lunabyob.com, @lunabyob

Restaurant Aleksandar: Modern Slavic is the concept at this upscale bar-restaurant in the former V Street.

126 S. 19th St., Philadelphia, restaurantaleksandar.com, @restaurant_aleksandar

Samuel’s: Michael Schulson’s all-day restaurant with a Jewish deli bent (plus house-baked bread and pastries) upstairs from Giuseppe & Sons.

1523 Sansom St., Philadelphia, samuelsphilly.com, @samuels_phl

Wilder: Restaurant, bar, and event space from chef Brett Naylor (formerly of Oyster House and Mission Taqueria) and artist Nicole Barrick, with chef Bob Truitt. Boasts an exhibition kitchen serving pizza, crudo and more on the first floor, while the third floor is for private dining.

2009-11 Sansom St., Philadelphia, wilderphilly.com, @wilderphilly

West Philadelphia

Carbon Copy: Kyle Wolak and Brendon Boudwin are behind this brewery/winery and pub, with a small menu including pizza, on the former site of Dock Street’s West Philadelphia brewpub.

701 S. 50th St., Philadelphia, @carboncopyphilly

Honeysuckle Provisions: Chefs Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate’s grocery store/takeout that focuses on the values of nourishment and reclamation of Black food traditions and cultural aesthetics.

310 S. 48th St., Philadelphia, @honeysuckle_provisions

Kpod: Chef Peter Serpico has given a Korean identity to Stephen Starr’s University City institution, Pod.

3636 Sansom St., Philadelphia, kpodrestaurant.com, @kpodrestaurant

The Lucky Well: Chad Rosenthal’s barbecue now pairs with Steven Seibel’s pizza at the bar-eatery’s new location on Penn’s campus.

3432 Sansom St., Philadelphia, theluckywell.com/university-city.html, @theluckywell

Elsewhere in Philadelphia

Amina: Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon (formerly of Water Works) deliver a Southern soul-food menu in a intimate, seemingly always-busy Old City bar-dining room designed to celebrate female African warriors.

104 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, aminaphilly.com, @aminaphilly

Matines Cafe: A French couple does the all-day cafe thing near the Chestnut Hill East train station.

89 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, matinescafe.com

Olea: Luis Pedrogo, a former waiter and born host, runs this charming, cash-only seafood-focused Mediterranean BYOB across from the Betsy Ross House in Old City.

232 Arch St., Philadelphia, oleaphilly.com, @oleaphilly

Sakartvelo: Casual BYOB in the historic district serving a wide menu including Adjaruli khachapuri as well as takeout food. (Also: There’s new and unrelated Saami Somi, serving Georgian food with a more casual bent at Reading Terminal Market.)

705 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, facebook.com/philysakartvelo

Main Line and the Pennsylvania suburbs

Autana: Chef Levi Hernández (a Four Seasons alum) and his daughter María José offer three menus at their Venezuelan BYOB: coffee and lunch (with tequeños, empanadas, and arepas), and reservation-only dinner Thursday to Sunday with entrees such as costillitas, salmon skewers, and patacon.

4 Station Rd., Ardmore, autanapa.com, @autana_pa

Bierhaul: Irish-born James Mullally and French-born Loïc Barnieu (of Media’s Sterling Pig Brewery) are behind this rustic, Euro beer hall with American fare in the old Stables at Yellow House in the Glen Mills-Concordville area.

341 Thornton Rd, Thornton, bierhaul.com, @bierhaul

Char & Stave: Jared Adkins of Phoenixville’s Bluebird Distilling celebrates coffee and cocktails in his comfy, morning-till-late-night room in downtown Ardmore. There’s a pop-up shop now in Chestnut Hill that will be made permanent in spring 2023.

21 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, charandstave.com, @charandstavecoffee

» READ MORE: New restaurants in the suburbs

Daniel’s: Daniel and Debbie Brodeur, who used to have Brodeur’s in downtown Media more than a decade ago, have arrived in Conshohocken with a bar-restaurant with a solid beer, wine, and cocktail menu.

16 E. First Ave., Conshohocken, daniels-conshohocken.com, @danielsofconshohocken

Dom & Mia’s: Delco bistro from Steve and Jenna DeVito, who named it in memory of their children Domenico and Mia, both of whom died as infants due to complications of premature birth. Full bar, something-for-everyone menu.

145 Saxer Ave., Springfield, Delaware County, domandmias.com, @dom_and_mias

Dua Mediterranean Kitchen: Chef Bledar Istrefi of Mount Airy’s Trattoria Moma has gone to the Main Line for a second BYOB, in the former Tin Lizard Brewing Co.

1000 W. Lancaster Ave. Bryn Mawr, duarest.com

Fayette Street Oyster House: Peter Dissin has left Pinefish at 12th and Pine Streets for downtown Conshy with a seafood restaurant using much of the polished-fieldstone bar-restaurant atmosphere from previous occupant Tierra Caliente.

128 Fayette St., Conshohocken, fayettestoysterhouse.com, @fayettestoysterhouse

FoodChasers’ Kitchen: Identical twin sisters Kala and Maya Johnstone turn out plates of homey breakfast and lunch food for celebs and ordinary folks in Elkins Park.

7852 Montgomery Ave., Elkins Park, foodchaserskitchen.com, @foodchasers

Hook & Ladder Sky Bar: This bar-restaurant (and its ground-floor sibling, 1874 Social) occupies the circa-1874 Washington Fire Co. firehouse, which has been restored with smart looks and incorporated into Hotel West & Main next door.

Fayette and Elm Streets, Conshohocken, hookandladderskybar.com, @hookandladderconshy

Osushi: Sam Li has extended his sushi empire from Marlton (which opened in 2016) to the former Mount Fuji in Ardmore. The new spot is stylish and moody moodily lit.

36 Greenfield Ave., Ardmore, osushipa.com, @osushi_ardmore

Pizza Wheel: BYOB from the owners of the nearby West Avenue Grille dishes sandwiches, pastas, and brick-oven pizza.

314 Old York Rd., Jenkintown, ilovepizzawheel.com, @ilovepizzawheel.com

Playhouse Deck: New Hope’s Bucks County Playhouse got a dash of makeup and a new costume in the spring. Chef Michael O’Halloran was brought in from Stella next door to oversee a Mediterranean menu with a 180-degree view of the Delaware from wall-to-wall garage door windows.

70 S. Main St. New Hope, playhousedeck.com, @playhousedeck

The Record Kitchen & Bar: Chef Arthur Cavaliere (of East Falls’ In Riva, Black Squirrel, and Foghorn & Fletcher) is in charge at this lively bar-restaurant that took over the former newsroom of the Coatesville Record.

206 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, therecordcoatesville.com, @therecordcoatesville

Tresini: Chef Brad Daniels, a key part of the Vetri orbit a decade ago, has turned up in Spring House (just outside of Ambler) with a handsome, dramatic redo of the longtime Ristorante San Marco into an Italian date-nighter serving handmade everything.

504 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, tresiniambler.com, @tresiniambler

Twenty One Pips: Matt Hendricks has taken his board-game/bar concept (Thirsty Dice in the city’s Francisville section) out to a big, new space in Ardmore. There are 170 seats and 600 low-tech games plus two vintage Skee-Ball machines and a 3-D Pong table. Menu includes locally sourced cheeses, charcuterie, and crudité, plus pub-style dishes and a bar full of cocktails, wines, and beers.

24 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, twentyonepips.com, @twentyonepips

Veekoo: Tony and Shelly Li’s stylish BYOBs, which started in Royersford (2003) and added a second location in Berwyn (2014), arrived in Bryn Mawr with pan-Asian menus that hit the basics of Chinese, Thai, and Japanese cuisine.

761 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, veekoorestaurants.com, @veekoopa

South Jersey

BurgerTime NJ: Chef Dane DeMarco, who made a name for over-the-top burgers and hot dogs at Philadelphia bars such as American Sardine Bar, South Philly Tap Room, and Second District, runs an old-fashioned counter shop in small-town Audubon. They’re also prepping Gass & Main, an American BYOB, at 7 Kings Court in Haddonfield.

123 Merchant St., Audubon, burgertimenj.com, @burgertimenj

Essie’s: Mike and Chèrie Gillespie’s restaurant/lounge venue in Clementon features a Creole menu and live music.

1 Garfield Ave., Clementon, essiesnj.com, @essies.nj

Indeblue: Rakesh and Heather Ramola’s Indian BYOB has returned to South Jersey, setting up in Barclay Farms Shopping Center in Cherry Hill.

65 Barclay Farms Shopping Center, Cherry Hill, indebluerestaurant.com, @indeblue

Naan Indian Bistro: The team from Coriander in Voorhees, Veda Modern Indian Bistro in Center City Philadelphia, and Indiya in Collingswood have gone into Moorestown Mall with a slick, upscale BYOB next to Planet Fitness, replacing a Chipotle.

400 Route 38, Moorestown, naannj.com, @naanindianbistro

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao. The first location outside of New York for the Michelin-recommended Shanghai-style soup dumpling specialist from New York.

Towne Place at Garden State Park, 901 Haddonfield Rd., Cherry Hill, nanxiangxiaolongbao.com, nanxiangsoupdumpling

Mexican cuisine

Cantina La Martina: Chef Dionicio Jimenez’s Kensington newcomer tops Craig LaBan’s list of Mexican favorites.

2800 D St., Philadelphia, cantinalamartinapa.com, @cantina.la.martina.philly

El Mezcal Cantina: Chef Eladio Soto, longtime chef at Tequila’s, has set up in Point Breeze.

1260 Point Breeze Ave, Philadelphia, @elmezcalcantina

El Chingon: Chef Carlos Aparico, one of Philly’s top bread- and pasta talents, has opened a BYOB specializing in cemitas in South Philly.

1524 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, elchingonphilly.com, @elchingonphilly

La Chingonita: Chefs Rebecca Baez and Omar Martinez have converted from the food-truck world to a shop in Fishtown.

413 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, lachingonita.com, @lachingonita.food

Juana Tamale: Chef Jen Zavala has planted her roots in a lively spot on East Passyunk Avenue.

1941 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, juana-tamale.square.site, @juanatamale

Vegan specialists

Fitz on 4th: Vegan cocktail bar-restaurant specializing in tapas; good for gluten-free patrons.

743 S. Fourth St., Philadelphia, fitzon4th.com, @fitzon4th

Pietramala: Refined vegan cooking from chef Ian Graye in romantic digs in Northern Liberties. It’s BYOB.

614 N. Second St., Philadelphia, pietramalaphl.com, @pietramala_phl

The Volstead by Unity: Vegan food and zero-proof drinks at this cozy Manayunk spot.

4371 Main St., Philadelphia, @volsteadzeroproof

Turkish cuisine

The roster has been growing in recent years, particularly in South Jersey. Ephesus Grill opened in Glendora in 2020, joined in 2021 by Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township and Fevzi’s in Cherry Hill.

Blue Fig Garden: Osama “Sam” Jadalla, who founded Blue Fig Cafe in Moorestown in 2011, has brought Turkish-influenced Mediterranean cuisine to Cherry Hill Mall. There’s a big-bellied oven for flatbreads and an open kitchen turning out kebabs. Pay special attention to the kuymak (a corn meal-and-melted cheese situation).

2000 Route 38 (Cherry Hill Mall), Cherry Hill, bluefiggarden.com, @blue.figgarden

Kanella: Founding chef-owner Konstantinos Pitsillides ceded his longtime Center City BYOB earlier in the year to Tayfun Abuska, who brings what critic Craig LaBan called “a slightly different Turkish profile to the meze and kebabs, with more heat and complex spicing reflecting the historic reach of the Ottoman Empire.

1001 Spruce St., Philadelphia, kanellarestaurant.com, @kanellarestaurant

Pera: Chef Mehmet Ergin has taken over a former Dmitri’s location in Northern Liberties with an unassuming BYOB, and his doner kebab is “hands-down the best new gyro in town,” per LaBan, who reviewed it last spring. Hand-made stuffed grape leaves, for the win.

944 N. Second St., Philadelphia, peraphiladelphia.com, @peraphilly

Filipino cuisine

Perla showcased the cuisine at its East Passyunk location several years ago, Kusina opened in West Philly in 2020, and Tambayan brought it downtown to Reading Terminal Market in 2021.

Tabachoy: Chance Anies and his food cart are now a South Philly BYOB, delivering big food and big energy in the small space that has housed a few spots (Carluccio’s, Jambatan5, Predella) since it was the legendary Shank’s & Evelyn’s. Anies debuted Dec. 9 with lechon kawali (pork belly); the vegan ginitaang kalabasa (butternut, kabocha, delicatta, coconut milk, pepitas); pancit bihon (rice noodle, carrot, scallion, snap pea); pork adobo; and lumpiang Shanghai (pork spring rolls). Desserts include ube sundae and pandan cheesecake. Reservations would be wise because it’s only 28 seats.

932 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, tabachoyphilly.com, @tabachoyphilly

Jollibee: The lines now let up occasionally at this fast-food outpost in Northeast Philadelphia, whose adherents clamor for the fried chicken, spaghetti, and peach-and-mango hand pies. There’s also a new Red Ribbon Bakeshop with Filipino baked goods across the parking lot.

7340 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, jollibeefoods.com, @jollibeeus

Jose Garces’ rise

The onetime Iron Chef began a comeback in 2022, expanding his Buena Onda brand to Rittenhouse, the Comcast Center, and Radnor, reviving Garces Trading Co. with a location at the Cira Centre (soon expanding to the Kimmel Center), setting up shop at the Wells Fargo Center, and announcing a forthcoming Amada location in Radnor. He also closed Distrito at 40th and Chestnut Streets.