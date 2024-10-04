Manco & Manco’s apple pie pizza? It’s on the Phillies’ postseason menu at Citizens Bank Park

As the Phillies march into the postseason, the crew at Aramark springs into R&D mode to come up with fall-themed foods to match the Red October spirit at Citizens Bank Park. Last year’s showstoppers were the sweet potato gobbler bowl and a combo featuring a bacon jam grilled cheese and tomato soup.

This year, crowds at Saturday’s National League Division Series opener will be offered a Manco & Manco apple pie pizza. Before you say, “what?” — or, as one of my editors put it, “yikes” — I will come out and call it tasty. This is not a pizza you’d eat as a meal — M&M has those available, too — this is more of a snack or dessert among friends.

Advertisement

The Manco & Manco crust is topped with cinnamon apples, streusel, and a caramel white chocolate sauce, which it tries to balance against a savory Cheddar cheese. No different, really, from that classic combo of apple pie topped with cheese. It will be sold in Ashburn Alley and at Pass & Stow for $20.

Aramark will dig into its playbook to reprise its bourbon brown sugar turkey leg ($16), a sweet and savory mash-up, and introduce a short rib sandwich (just under $21), that features Alabama white barbecue sauce, crispy onions, and scallions on a Liscio’s roll.

There’s also a jumbo caramel apple cider cookie ($10). All will be at the left-field gate at Bull’s BBQ (at Section 143).

Two shakes round out the specials. There’s the City Connect Celebration Shake ($21), which spins Richman’s Cookie Monster ice cream into a 2024 Postseason souvenir cup that is topped with both a custom Federal Donuts doughnut and a Sweet Crumbs cake pop. That’s at Section 102.

There’s also a S’mores Shake ($14), which sees vanilla soft serve spun with graham cracker crumbs, chocolate syrup, and marshmallows in a souvenir cup rimmed with chocolate fudge icing and graham cracker crumbs. That’s at Section 141 at the treats window of Coca-Cola Corner.