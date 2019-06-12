Good Morning America will broadcast live from Eakins Oval on Thursday morning in a Philadelphia-themed show featuring Gritty, Patti LaBelle, and Mayor Jim Kenney.

Of course, no trip to Philly would be complete without a food mention, and GMA will feature Philadelphia’s only two steak shops — Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks, in South Philadelphia. (At least by network TV standards, Philadelphia only seems to have two steak shops.)

Related stories

New York-based producers — whether they’re planning segments for a top-rated morning talk show or a plotting a quick, colorful hit as they go into commercial during a Monday Night Football game — seem contractually obligated to set up their cameras at Ninth and Passyunk. Just as photo-op-seeking political consultants roll up to the very same pick-up windows to show their candidates eating with the common folk. (And watch the stunt backfire. John Kerry lost the presidency over it.)

GMA also will feature Federal Donuts — apparently Philly’s only doughnut shop as it’s begun to follow Pat’s and Geno’s into the same hackneyed territory. To GMA’s credit, they’re scheduled to also feature tots and water ice from two mobile vendors that are largely off the radar, The Tot Cart and Pink’s Cold Treats.

No disrespect to any of those fine establishments, but do they really create a full picture of Philadelphia’s dining scene?

Can’t producers cast a wider net as they search for food gems to feature?

Not on GMA’s list:

Listen up, producers: There are dozens of other Philadelphia sandwich places, and doughnut shops, and pizzerias out there … that are not (cough cough) Pizzeria Beddia.