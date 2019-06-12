New York-based producers — whether they’re planning segments for a top-rated morning talk show or a plotting a quick, colorful hit as they go into commercial during a Monday Night Football game — seem contractually obligated to set up their cameras at Ninth and Passyunk. Just as photo-op-seeking political consultants roll up to the very same pick-up windows to show their candidates eating with the common folk. (And watch the stunt backfire. John Kerry lost the presidency over it.)