Doom metal, posh Mediterranean dining, and more than two dozen other new restaurants set to open soon

An upscale Mediterranean restaurant from Teddy Sourias is expected to join the Center City nightlife scene this spring, while a heavy metal themed bar-restaurant is on the way next to Franklin Music Hall.

Mona, being built over three stories of the former Luxe Home Philadelphia store at 1308-10 Chestnut St., will be a posh departure for Sourias, whose Craft Concepts Group operates more casual bar-restaurants, including BRU Craft & Wurst, Tradesman’s, U-Ban and Kontrol at the other end of the block, plus Finn McCool’s Ale House and Uptown Beer Garden. He’s also turned the jewelry store next to Finn McCool’s, around the corner at 12th and Sansom Streets, into a series of seasonal pop-up bars including Tinsel.

Doom — after the heavy-metal subgenre known as doom metal — is the name of a bar-restaurant from former Royal Izakaya general manager Justin Holden that will replace the shuttered Voltage Lounge next to Franklin Music Hall on Seventh Street near Callowhill in the warehouse district next to Northern Liberties. Holden says he enjoys the “groove” of this slower and less-intense subset of metal, whose bands include Black Sabbath (which pre-dated the term). Oh, there will be and nachos, wings, sandwiches, and a lot of vegan options on the menu.

Among recently announced restaurant deals are:

Almost Home General, a brunch spot originally out of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., will enter the Philadelphia market at 205 Race St. in Old City, the former United by Blue store.

Little Walter’s, a bar with a Polish-inspired menu from chef Michael Brenfleck, is going into 2049 E. Hagert St. in East Kensington.

Little Waters, a second restaurant from Randy and Amanda Rucker of River Twice, is looking at summer for their next project, at 261 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse.

Mamajuana Cafe, promising Latin fusion cuisine and nightlife, is setting up next to the Fillmore at 1000 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown, previously Mad Rex and The Fin.

Pearl’s on the Corner will be an intimate cocktail bar at Frankford Avenue and Jefferson Street in Fishtown.

Restaurante Orale Venezuela, with a Latin menu, is getting close at 775 S. Front St. in Queen Village, where Catahoula was.

Rhythm & Spirits, a lively Italian restaurant with what’s billed as a chocolate speakeasy, will open in Suburban Square at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard. The original is in Atlantic City.

Sorellina, specializing in a combo of Neapolitan-inspired pies, wines, and aperitivi, is looking at a mid-March opening at the Divine Lorraine Hotel. Chefs Joe and Angela Cicala own Cicala across the lobby.

Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, a Japanese bar and omakase room from chef Kevin Yanaga, is being readied at Third Street and Fairmount Avenue, previously Abbaye.

Openings are said to be soon for Breezy’s in Point Breeze, Baby’s Kusina & Market in Brewerytown, Kampar in South Philadelphia, and the rebuilt and expanded Jim’s Steaks on South Street. Also, Han Dynasty’s Old City location will move down the block to small quarters at 110 Chestnut St. in April. Han Chiang says his lease at 123 Chestnut is up March 31.

Suburbs

West Chester is picking up. Besides the swank new 9 Prime steakhouse, get set for the indoor-outdoor BierHaul TownHouse (a second location of Glen Mills’ BierHaul Farmhouse, opening in the former Split Rail Tavern at 15 N. Walnut St.) and Jolene’s (a bistro at 29 E. Gay St. from the crew behind Brickette Lounge just outside of the borough).

Babas Hot Chicken & Brews, from the brothers behind M2o Burgers & Salads and Töska Restaurant & Brewery, will open Feb. 26 at 725 S. Trooper Rd. in Audubon, Montgomery County. Though it’s billed as Nashville hot chicken, Leo, Jim, and Pep Osmanollaj cite as inspiration the hot chicken prepared by their now-82-year-old grandfather, who lives in Kosovo.

Chewy’s, the popular food truck with a something-for-everyone menu, will go the brick-and-mortar route at 924 N. Bethlehem Pike in Spring House (near Ambler), where it will replace Rich’s Other Place.

The Noble Goat is the newcomer from Bryan and Andrea Sikora, whose restaurants on the Pennsylvania and Delaware sides of the Brandywine Valley include Hearth Kitchen, Merchant Bar, La Fia, and Crow Bar, are opening in Downingtown. The Noble Goat will be located in the new River Station development, offering an eclectic menu with a serious cocktail program. No timeline yet beyond “summer.” (The Noble Goat is not to be confused with The Goat’s Beard, now aiming at May for its third location, at Spring Mill Creative Campus in Conshohocken.)

Ryfe in Atlantic City, John Murphy’s happening pub, will open a second spot in Moorestown Mall, where it will replace the former Hash House A Go Go. ETA is March 14. Ryfe’s specialty is seafood as well as special tasting menus.

Suma’s Kitchen, serving Pakistani and Indian dishes, as well as Mexican, American, and Chinese fusion dishes, opens Feb 24 at 1227 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd. in Voorhees. Suma owner Sumaiyya Asim says the kitchen is halal and she’ll serve late-night chai.

Testa Rossa is a casual Italian brand being developed by Fearless Restaurants, the group behind Autograph Brasserie, White Dog Cafe, and Rosalie in the Wayne area. The first is due this summer in the Shoppes at Brinton Lake in Glen Mills, while the second is up for next year on the former site of Bertucci’s on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne. This year, Fearless also will open Triple Crown Restaurant, Events & Garden at the Radnor Hotel.

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro will come to The Residences, a new building at 50 N. Main St. in downtown Doylestown, in early March. It’s a bistro and standup wine bar on the main floor with a tasting room and winery in the basement.