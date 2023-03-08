Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken eatery is coming to Philadelphia

Big Chicken, the fast-casual eatery backed by NBA retiree Shaquille O’Neal, will open its first Pennsylvania location, likely in April, in the Concourse at the Comcast Center, the food hall beneath Comcast’s HQ at 1701 JFK Blvd. It will operate 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the space briefly occupied by Top Chef Quickfire, which had barely opened before the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

Big Chicken, which launched in Las Vegas in 2018 (and was the subject of a Facebook reality series called Big Chicken Shaq), is “not going to look like a shrine to Shaq by any stretch, but you’re going to feel his footprints, his presence everywhere,” said Josh Halpern, Big Chicken’s chief executive.

But it will reflect O’Neal’s palate. The menu screams “big.” The sandwiches — such as the Uncle Jerome (Nashville hot chicken, mayo, and pickles) and the Big & Sloppy (a scoop of mac & cheese, crispy fried onions, and roasted garlic barbecue aioli) — are each built arounda 5-ounce chicken breast. “That’s double [the size of] Chick-fil-A’s,” Halpern said.

Sides include mac and cheese (named after O’Neal’s mother, Lucille) with a Cheez-It crust, and sweets such as a chocolate chip cookie the circumference of an official NBA basketball.

Halpern calls it “big, goofy fun on the menu that happens to be delicious.”

Even before he retired from the NBA, O’Neal invested in franchises (Papa John’s, Auntie Anne’s, Five Guys, Krispy Kreme) and other businesses such as car washes and fitness centers. Big Chicken has been his first shot as a franchisor, as he wanted control over the menu, Halpern said.

OVG Hospitality, part of sports and entertainment company Oak View Group, will oversee operations at this new location. Brûlée Catering, OVG’s local catering arm, will manage day-to-day operations, just as it had started with Top Chef Quckfire. The Shaq connection was easy, said Ken Gabler, OVG’s president, since Big Chicken locations are open at OVG-managed arenas in Seattle, Palm Springs, Tempe, Austin, and Baltimore.

As of last week, there were 18 Big Chicken locations.

Halpern, whose wife, Natalie, graduated from Lower Merion High in 2002 (when she was Natalie Barber), said Big Chicken was negotiating with potential franchisees about more locations in the Philadelphia market.

The Comcast campus has been expanding its food options. Jose Garces recently opened a Buena Onda taqueria at the Concourse at Comcast Center, where a Karma restaurant will open this month, joining Di Bruno Bros. and Termini Bros. Also, there’s Marc Vetri’s forthcoming Pizzeria Salvy at the Concourse at Comcast Technology Center, Greg Vernick’s Vernick Fish and Vernick Coffee Bar at Comcast Technology Center, Stephen Starr’s seasonal Café Click at Comcast Center Plaza, plus Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Jean-Georges and JG Skyhigh at Four Seasons Hotel.