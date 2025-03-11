At Supérette, the South of France meets the South of Philly with a cafe, bottle shop, wine, and groceries

Chloe Grigri and Vincent Stipo, the couple behind the Good King Tavern, its wine bar le Caveau, and the chic Rittenhouse bar Superfolie, were looking for their next thing.

Of course it would be French, reflecting Grigri’s background. (Her Chester County-born mother, Jeanne, met her father, Bernard, in a most-’80s way: while running an aerobics company in Aix-en-Provence.) Chloe Grigri grew up in South Jersey and the South of France. She and her father opened the Good King in 2013.

Stipo, originally from the Boston area, likes how the Italian emporium Eataly combines dine-in and shopping. “There was a brief moment where we said, ‘Let’s go get tons of money and open a French Eataly in Philly,’ and obviously that was not within reason or scope at that point,” Grigri said. “This was where we landed.”

The new shop, Supérette, mixes the concepts of a cave à manger (bottle shop/eatery) and épicerie (grocery store) in the former Primal Supply market on East Passyunk Avenue at Cross Street. They’re partners here with Owen Kamihira, who owns El Camino Real in Northern Liberties.

The food is based on what Grigri called the “deli-esque” counter, stocked with meats, cheeses, and prepared foods. There’s a bottle selection — specialty wines, cider, vermouth — lining the walls and a case with chilled wines and beers. Behind the deli, in a sunny setting, are the bar and dining tables. Service runs all-day.

“We developed the retail and the food menu side by side,” Stipo said. “Maybe 60% of what you can buy in here is integrated into the dining menu, but in a different way. You can buy fish rillettes or terrine packaged to-go, but you can sit at the bar and this stuff is on our menu. It’ll then get opened up, garnished, and plated.” You can buy handmade Toulouse sausage in one-pound packs, for example, but the kitchen — managed by Jasie Schaeffer, an alumna of the former Bing Bing Dim Sum — will serve it on a baguette with vinegar peppers. Chef Damon Menapace, who worked at Primal, put the menu together.

Plates are relatively inexpensive. Top price is $18 for comté ravioles with brown butter as well as octopus and merguez. Most sandwiches — like the classic ham with cornichon butter and crushed potato chips — are $11. Dessert is two flavors of soft serve (vanilla bean and crème de marrons, or chestnut; $8).

The shelves are stocked with French chips, candies, and pantry items like mustards and harissa. Grigri’s brother, Lucas, is general manager, and Pizzeria Beddia alumnus Kyle Genander oversees the retail.

Superfolie’s Kaitlyn Caruke set up the wine list, which includes zero-alcohol beverages. The wine selection is categorized by genre and span the price spectrum.

“We’re hoping that guests come in, sit down, have a nice little meal, love something on the plate, and as they’re on their way out, they’re putting a little grocery bag together and trying it at home,” Stipo said.

Supérette, 1538 E. Passyunk Ave. Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.