Han Dynasty, Sal Vetri’s meatballs, and a sandwich topped with gold join the food lineup at Wells Fargo Center

Han Dynasty, one of Philadelphia’s home-grown Chinese restaurant success stories, is joining the food lineup at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Also on board are Sal’s meatballs (a classic menu item from Marc Vetri), walking tacos, and what is arguably the bling-iest sandwich ever offered by concessionaire Aramark: chopped beef rib topped with truffle cheese sauce, caramelized onions, A.1. demi sauce, and 24k gold. (Is bling-iest even a word?)

Chiang, who with his mother, Lung Lung, opened his first restaurant in 2007 in an Exton shopping center, said Aramark approached him over the summer to see if he’d be interested in a partnership and sharing recipes.

“It was a no-brainer,” said Chiang, a major Sixers fan. The Han Dynasty empire now includes restaurants in Old City, University City, Manayunk, and Cherry Hill, as well as several in New York City.

Han Dynasty — whose fans delight in running the words “Han Dynasty” together to call it “Handynasty” — will occupy the Launch Test Kitchen at Section 107, whose lineup will feature items from local restaurants.

Han Dynasty’s Wells Fargo menu will include some of its most popular items: vegetable lo mein, chicken lo mein, chicken dumplings, vegetable dumplings, fried rice, and Chiang’s spin on General Tso’s chicken, known as General Han’s chicken. Alas, no dan dan noodles.

The Wells Fargo Center and Aramark beefed up the food options last year as part of an arena renovation that included new stands by Vetri and chef Jose Garces and the Adrian restaurant conceived by Stephen Starr.

As for that gold-topped sandwich — known as the 24stK — it’s smoked beef rib, carved off the bone and topped with truffle cheese sauce, caramelized onions, A.1. demi sauce, and 24k gold (it’s water-soluble), served on a Liscio Bakery roll. Anthony Campagna, senior executive chef at the center, said corporate had asked him and his team to develop something over the top for the stands to create buzz. They riffed on the short-rib sandwich offered at Adrian, morphing it into a beef rib that’s smoked for 12 hours. A limited supply — 24 at the home opener — will be available at Section 117 for $28.49.

Also new at the center: