Nationwide shipping and curbside pickup helped Fudge Kitchen weather the slump, and for the first time since last fall, a familiar sight filled the front windows at all six locations in Cape May County: an employee theatrically whipping ribbons of glossy, molten fudge with a long, wooden paddle. In-person transactions resumed as well, with customers ordering with an employee stationed at the entrance. There was no browsing the baskets of molasses paddles and saltwater taffy ziggurats, but “fortunately most people are familiar with what we have. They were coming up, ‘I’ll take a pound of chocolate pretzels, a pound of vanilla-nut [fudge].’ The weather wasn’t great, but it was an OK weekend — on Sunday at one point, I even had a little bit of a line.”