The Delaware Valley’s favorite convenience store, Wawa, could soon become the area’s favorite burger joint, thanks to an emerging “larger dinner platform” the company is testing.
Wawa is “actively piloting some options throughout our chain,” spokesperson Lori Bruce told The Inquirer. Those options, according to Philadelphia Business Journal, include burgers, waffle fries, and breaded chicken sandwiches — all of which are available at six area locations.
While Wawa was mum on what spots exactly are carrying the new test items, participating locations reportedly include stores in Horsham, in Montgomery County, and Jamison, Bucks County The test items are available at participating stores after 4 p.m.
“Wawa is always testing new products and offers to ensure we’re meeting our customers’ evolving tastes and demands,” Bruce said. “Since these are in pilot phase and can evolve, we don’t have any details.”
Additional information about the pilot items is scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks, Bruce said.
The company is known for food items like its hoagies and breakfast sandwiches and its coffees. Wawa, however, regularly tests new menu options. Back in 2014, for example, the company briefly added a line of pizzas to its menu, but has since discontinued them. In the 1990s, a number of stores also featured food from Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
The addition of burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries could signal a challenge to rival convenience store chain Sheetz, which offers its own line of “Burgerz” — including a plant-based Beyond Meat option as of this December.
The pilot comes amid the company’s recovery from a data breach that was disclosed in December. That incident resulted in more than 30 million cards potentially being compromised, the Inquirer reported last month. The company is offering a year of identity-theft protection and credit monitoring for consumers who may have been impacted by the breach.