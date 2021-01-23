The massive effort got even messier on Jan. 12, eight days before Biden was sworn in. Trump’s health secretary, Alex Azar, and CDC director, Robert Redfield, upended the phased priority system that CDC scientists and the states had spent months developing. Instead of expanding vaccination from frontline health workers and nursing homes to essential workers and those age 75 and up, Azar told the states to push to the front of the line a vast group of people he wanted to be there from the start — people age 65 and over — as well as younger people with chronic health conditions.