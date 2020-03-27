The Greater Philadelphia YMCA laid off most of its workforce Thursday, cutting 4,000 jobs in what appears to be the largest mass layoff yet in Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus pandemic. And low-wage worker groups called on Philadelphia to create an emergency fund of $5 to $10 million for the tens of thousands of workers who are likely to be left out of state and federal relief efforts and an expansion of the city’s paid sick leave law because they are undocumented or working in the cash economy.