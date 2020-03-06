The scene was relatively calm Friday in the Central BucksSchool District, where five schools closed for deep cleaning over coronavirus concerns.
Outside of Titus Elementary school in Warrington, a group of students from the shuttered schools enjoyed the beginning of a three-day weekend. About 10 of them milled around the Titus’ playground or rode their bikes through the vacant parking lot, told to get fresh air by their parents.
Nathan Kazmiroski, 10, said that he was “a bit nervous” about the potential of the virus coming to Bucks County, and said he was glad that the district was taking action.
“This is deadly, so anything they do is a good idea,” he said.
His sister Samantha, 13, also said that the district made the right call Friday.
“It’s best to take as many precautions as possible,” she said.
At Tamamend Middle School in Warminster, the doors were locked and the parking lots empty. A mother with a young child, who lives across the street from Tamamend but declined to provide her name, said she was glad the district acted so quickly and felt the virus spread was inevitable.
But Shannon Miller, 32, shopping near the school, believed people were overreacting. “More people die from the flu,” she said.
At Tohickon Middle School in Central Bucks, Jen Miller, who has a seventh grader at the school, said she was "happy that they're taking the precautions."
"This thing is really spreading, If we don't do something, before you know it, it's going to be everywhere,” she said. “Then who knows?"
The Friday closure didn't disrupt Miller, whose son, Noah, can stay home on his own. She's also glad he's home because he has a cold and is already "somewhat compromised."
“You don’t even want to send him with a simple cold — that might make him more susceptible to getting something else,” Miller said. Now, she said, “you have to think about all this.”
Miller isn't going to cancel plans to host a birthday sleepover for her son, who is turning 13 this weekend. But she will stock up on soap, she said.
Alisa Korotkova, a ninth grader at Tohickon Middle School, said that her parents were "pretty calm" when they found out about the school closings this morning.
“I wasn’t that happy, because I don’t like missing school,” Korotkova said. “But I’m not really worried about getting sick.”
So far, she has just been staying at home, and said that most of her friends are, too.
Ashley Hong, a sophomore at Central Bucks South High School said that she didn’t think the virus would arrive so quickly.
“I was happy that I had no school, but honestly I would be happier going to school knowing there is no virus going around,” she said. “I just felt very scared that the district felt the need to cancel school due to this virus.”
Hong said that her parents also didn’t expect her school to shut down so fast, but that they are following the CDC’s instructions on hygiene and preparedness.
“I’m worried for not just myself and my family, but I have also been keeping up with the news,” she said. “All the racism to Asians are getting out of control. I just wish for our society to stay calm and collected as the government takes control on this situation.”