Tell us about it. The vaccine rollout has been rocky at best, with problems ranging from not enough supply being shipped to delays in getting doses into arms. Experts blame factors including the fact that the vaccines were approved just before the holidays, and that health-care workers are already overburdened with treating patients and testing potential patients for the virus. Health officials are hopeful that as vaccine production ramps up, and other brands are approved for use, there will be enough supply available, perhaps by spring, to make this a much easier process. They envision in the coming year a time where people can get vaccine shots at pharmacies or doctors’ offices as easily as we currently get flu shots. We are simply not there yet, and more information will become available as things change.