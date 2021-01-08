PFC also founded the city’s first mass community COVID-19 vaccination clinic, located inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Staffed by nurses and physician’s assistants, it’s intended to speed up the rollout of the vaccine. The clinic has the capacity to vaccinate between 100 and 450 people per hour — 1,000 to 4,500 people per day — and is the first of several PFC community clinics planned. One of these might be where you end up getting vaccinated.