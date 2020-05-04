DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer

Ashley McGarry, also known as “Funny Bunny,” takes a smoke break as she hangs out at Penn Treaty Park on Sunday. She was among the group celebrating the ninth annual “Clown Crawl.” This year, because of the coronavirus outbreak, their usual bars were closed and the name of the event changed to the “Clown Sprawl’ to play off of social-distancing guidelines.