Barber Karen Dupuy cuts the hair of Jack Peffer of Audubon at Haddon Township Barber Shop on Monday, the first day salons and other personal-care businesses could reopen in New Jersey amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dupuy and her business partner, Tammy Boner, opened their shop last May. Boner said, "So we weren't even open a year when the pandemic hit. We got cheated out of birthdays and proms." And, Dupuy interrupted, "small business loans!"