Even in hard-hit Philadelphia, the trend in recent weeks has been steadily downward. The city reported 153 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,034, including 1,290 deaths. But it remains to be seen whether the trend will reverse because of mass gatherings. Tuesday’primary election, while conducted with precautions, brought a steady stream of voters to the polls. And peaceful protests against George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis turned into days of mass riots and looting in Center City and beyond.