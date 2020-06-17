Some independent older adults said that worries over recent civic upheaval intensified the pandemic’s pain. Thelma Reese, an 87-year-old Center City woman, has a new book on older activists to promote and has kept herself busy. But she’s also worried about a viral invasion with no known end. “I have occasional crying jags which seem to come from nowhere,” she said. “I have moments of solid depression on days that start out fine that seem to come from nowhere. Some of it, it’s probably just fear. The thing is that it’s more than the pandemic.”