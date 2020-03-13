While the coronavirus is causing museums, sports arenas, and other major attractions across the region to close, a majority of essential services remain open and operating under a normal schedule.
Here’s what to expect.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) reports that it’s still operating on a regular schedule, and is reviewing and revising its contingency plans.
On March 6, the Postal Service released its 2020 Pandemic Influenza Plan. It follows strategies recommended by the CDC and public health departments, such as advising employees to stay home if they’re sick or experiencing coronavirus symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Although the CDC doesn’t recommend face masks to healthy individuals, the USPS says it’ll provide surgical masks to postal employees upon request.
There are several international service disruptions. Because of airline cancellations and travel restrictions, the USPS has temporarily suspended the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International to China and Hong Kong. Customers should also be prepared for delays in mail and packages headed to and from China and also Italy.
If you’re not already banking mobile, now might be the time to look into it. Banks, including Capital One, Chase & Co, Citigroup, and JPMorgan, all recently sent out reminders to customers about self-service digital banking options.
Branches across the region are still operating as usual, with contingency plans being closely monitored. At PNC, these include discussions around remote access, alternate work locations for employees, and continuity plans for critical operations.
Wells Fargo has installed hand sanitizer stations at its branches and is implementing enhanced cleaning, as needed. It’s also among the numerous banks warning its customers of scams related to the coronavirus.
“Look out for suspicious email and text messages, medical supply scams, and fraudulent donation sites that may impersonate a company, charity, or government agency,” Wells Fargo states on its website.
In light of the increasing economic impact of the coronavirus, the FDIC is encouraging financial institutions to work with customers who are being affected. As Forbes points out, that could mean waiving fees on missed credit card payments or waiving early withdrawal penalties for those who are out of work and need access to money locked in CDs. More than a handful of major banks are already putting assistance plans into place, with more expected to follow.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there’s no need to make a mad dash to the store to stock up on water jugs.
“Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low,” states the EPA on its website in reference to the coronavirus. “Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.”
Local services and utility companies, including the Philadelphia Water Department and Pennsylvania American Water, have sent out public announcements to reiterate that their water is safe.
“International experts inform us that the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods, including those used at all of Philadelphia’s drinking water plants, use filtration and disinfection, which removes or inactivates the virus that causes COVID-19,” states an email from the Philadelphia Water Department.
The city is urging utility companies to halt shutoffs. Many are also suspending all non-essential field appointments.
Grocery stores across the region are up and running — but expect longer than usual lines, eerily empty shelves, and potential limits on the amount of toilet paper you’re permitted to buy. An array of area supermarkets and big-box stores are curbing customers from stockpiling certain cleaning supplies and pantry staples in an effort to keep up with widespread demand.
On Thursday, Gov. Wolf asked for all non-essential retailers to close for two weeks in the Montgomery County, listing grocery stores as an exception, along with pharmacies and gas stations.
State-run liquor stores are also operating as usual, Montgomery County included. Although, don’t expect any samples to ease your nerves as you shop. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has “indefinitely suspended" all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other events. And there’s always goPuff, if you want your booze delivered.
PECO announced on Friday that it would follow suit, and also waive new late payment fees through at least May 1.
Customers who are experiencing challenges in paying their bills or who have a disconnect notice can contact PECO at 1-800-494-4000. PECO is also working to help customers determine if they are eligible for assistance programs.
Atlantic City Electric also announced it will suspend service disconnections and waive new late payment fees through at least May 1. The New Jersey utility company says they’ll work with customers on a case-by-case basis on payment arrangements and energy assistance options.
With all of the event cancellations and attraction closures, curling up with a good book is looking like a prime weekend activity. And as of now, the Free Library of Philadelphia remains open under normal hours. (Note: all public programming has been temporarily suspended.) Staff are regularly cleaning and sanitizing all branches, and providing hand sanitizer for public use. Out of caution, children’s toys will no longer be available.
Public libraries across Montgomery County are, however, closed. For materials already borrowed, late fees are being waived.
If you have a Free Library card, you can access a variety of materials online, including ebooks, audiobooks, movies, magazines and music. If you have a Montgomery County Library card, you can access ebooks and magazines online.
The City of Philadelphia reports that all trash and recycling is still being picked up on a normal schedule. Managing Director Brian Abernathy says they are re-evaluating daily but don’t anticipate changes at this point.
Public Works Department for Upper Moreland Township confirmed trash is operating as usual.
In the event that trash services do become disrupted, consider finding ways now to start minimizing your garbage output. Using reusable water bottles and bags, travel mugs, and cloth napkins are all helpful, as is bringing your own containers to the supermarket — especially if you plan on stockpiling ingredients in bulk.