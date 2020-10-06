The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Tuesday that it would loosen restrictions on gatherings, paving the way for fans to return to stadiums.
Beginning Friday, large stadiums with a capacity of more than 10,000 will be allowed 15% of their maximum occupancy, up to 7,500 people, according to the new guidelines.
The Eagles are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday. Last week, Steelers president Art Rooney II told KDKA Radio the team submitted a plan to state officials that would allow fans to watch games in the stadium.
And it was uncertain whether the Eagles would be allowing fans to enter Lincoln Financial Field in the near future. Citing increases in cases and positive-test rates in the last week, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city wouldn’t necessarily adopt the state’s new standards. “We do have concerns about Philadelphia because we do have unique risks in the city,” he said.
Under the guidelines, venues must require attendees to wear masks, comply with social distancing requirements, and implement best practices such as timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, multiple restrooms and hygiene stations, the Department of Health said.
“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available.”
The Union would be permitted up to 2,775 people at Subaru Park in Chester, where the capacity is 18,500. The Big Ten announced last month that no fans would be allowed in the stands at games, which includes Penn State games at Beaver Stadium in University Park.
However, Penn State’s updated guidelines will allow players' families to watch the games from inside Beaver Stadium, which can accommodate nearly 110,000 spectators. “Essential staff involved in the game day operation” will also be able to be on site, a spokesperson said.
The Big Ten Conference, of which Penn State is a part, voted last month to start its football season the weekend of October 24, but decided not to allow the public sale of tickets at any university.
Here are the new guidelines from the Department of Health:
Indoor venues:
- Capacity of 0 to 2,000 people: 20% of maximum occupancy
- Capacity of 2,001 to 10,000 people: 15% of maximum occupancy
- Capacity over 10,000 people: 10% of maximum occupancy up to 3,750 people
Outdoor venues:
- Capacity of 0 to 2,000 people: 25% of maximum occupancy
- Capacity of 2,001 to 10,000 people: 20% of maximum occupancy
- Capacity over 10,000 people: 15% of maximum occupancy up to 7,500 people
Staff writers Erin McCarthy and Jonathan Tannenwald contributed to this article.