The IRS has begun distributing stimulus payments via direct deposit in response to the economic hardship of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
About 80 million Americans are expected to see deposits of up to $1,200 in their bank accounts by Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday. The funding comes from a $2.2 trillion economic recovery package President Donald Trump signed last month.
You are free to spend the money as you wish, whether it be for bills or necessities like groceries and medicine. But if you can afford it, you can donate all or part of your payment to help fellow Philadelphians. (You can also, of course, consider making donations if your household income is high enough that you don’t qualify for a stimulus payment.)
We’ve compiled a list of some good local places to start. But there is no shortage of charities across the city and the country working to help those who need it. Choosing one — or a few — to support may take some thought. A good place to start is Charity Navigator, which evaluates nonprofits and recommends credible organizations.
Here are Philly-area causes to consider:
- Greater Philadelphia Museum Worker Fund: Organized by the Museum Council of Greater Philadelphia, this fund aims to provide financial assistance for museum workers who are “seeing their income disappear overnight” as area institutions furlough or lay off their staff.
- National Domestic Workers Alliance Coronavirus Cafe Fund: Active in Philadelphia and throughout the country, the NDWA’s coronavirus fund financially supports domestic workers such as nannies, in-home care workers, and house cleaners, many of whom lack “access to health care, paid sick leave, or job security,” the organization notes online.
- Philly Restaurant Server Relief Fund: Organized by a “small group of Philadelphia-area activists and community advocates,” this fund aims to help ease the financial strain on a number of full-time restaurant servers in the region who are struggling financially due to recent wave of restaurant service reductions and closings.
- Restaurant Opportunities Centers United: Restaurant Opportunities Centers United advocates for restaurant workers nationally and in Philadelphia, and is working to provide financial assistance and other resources for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
- UNITE HERE: This national union represents about 4,000 food and hospitality workers in the Philadelphia area, The Inquirer has reported, and is working to help its members by providing funds for food, rent, utilities, and other necessities.
- Philabundance: Money donated to Philabundance will help create and distribute emergency food boxes for community members in the nine Philadelphia-area counties the organization serves.
- The Sunday Love Project: Founder Margaux Murphy’s Sunday Love Project is working to feed hungry Philadelphians, with a focus currently on Kensington, and is accepting financial donations to help with their efforts.
- Narberth Community Food Bank: Like other area food organizations, Montgomery County’s Narberth Community Food Bank is seeking financial donations to assist with additional service hours and days, as well as the purchase of additional equipment and other expenses
- The PHL COVID-19 FUND: Created jointly by the City of Philadelphia, the United Way of Greater Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Foundation, this fund works to provide grants for area nonprofits with histories of serving at-risk groups including seniors, the economically disadvantaged, and people with disabilities, among others.
- Circle of Aunts & Uncles Emergency Fund: Launched by White Dog Cafe’s Judy Wicks, the Circle of Aunts and Uncles is raising money to help Philadelphia-area entrepreneurs so they can pay their employees, as well as their rent, utilities, and other business expenses.
- Fairmount CDC Business Relief Fund: The Fairmount Community Development Corporation is helping out small businesses in the neighborhood with grants so they can pay for business costs such as rent and utilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Merchant Relief Fund: Active since 1854, the Philly-based Merchants Fund charity provides monetary support to merchants and other small businesses in the area “during times of financial need and hardship,” the organization says online.
- Mount Airy CDC COVID-19 Business Relief Fund: The Mount Airy Community Development Corporation is working to support businesses in its neighborhood with financial support in the form of grants that business owners can use to pay rent and utilities, lost tips and wages, and other businesses costs.
- Save Philly Eats: This organization partners with local restaurateurs to provide special post-pandemic events — like a four-course dinner with Palizzi Social Club chef Joey Baldino for $6,000 — 100% of the proceeds from which go to the participating bars and restaurants.
- Nationalities Service Center’s “We’re In This Together” campaign: The Philly-based NSC’s “We’re in This Together” campaign hopes to raise $250,000 to help area refugees and immigrants with necessities such as food, medicine, and other supplies.
- The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging: The PCA is the Philadelphia area’s official agency on aging and is working to assist elderly Philadelphians during the coronavirus pandemic through efforts such as the Rodney D. Williams Philadelphia Fund for Seniors and the Emergency Fund for Older Philadelphians.
- Project HOME: Project HOME focuses on helping homeless and low-income Philadelphians, and says online that financial contributions will go toward resources the organization will use to confront the coronavirus pandemic, such as weekly meals for residents and equipment like temporal thermometers and personal protective equipment for staff.
- Project SAFE: Founded in Philly in 2004, Project SAFE works to provide “women and femme-centered services with a focus on women working and living in the street economies in Kensington,” the group says online.
- The Salvation Army: The Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division of the Salvation Army works to support at-risk groups such as children, vulnerable adults, and other “hurting people throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware,” the group says online.
- COVID-19 Arts Aid PHL Fund: Founded by the city’s Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund, this effort supports both individual artists and small and mid-sized arts and culture organizations in the area who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Fill the Walls with Hope, Rage, Resources, and Dreams: This local street art project hopes to fill public spaces with supportive images during the pandemic, and says online that 75% of donated funds will go toward helping participating artists, while the remaining 25% will help with printing costs.
- Philadelphia Musicians Relief Fund: Organized by the Philadelphia Musicians’ Union Local 77, this fund helps deliver financial assistance to freelance musicians in the Philadelphia area who have had their incomes impacted by COVID-19.
- Philadelphia Writers Emergency Fund: Literary organizations Blue Stoop PHL and the 215 Festival are supporting this fund, which uses crowd-sourced funding to assist area writers, indie booksellers, and independent press workers.
- Philly Performance Artists Fund: This fund to date has raise more than $11,000 to help Philadelphia-based performance artists in the area’s cabaret, drag, burlesque, and theater communities with financial support for necessities such as bills, groceries, and medicine.