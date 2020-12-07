But whether facility staff and residents will embrace these vaccines is just one of many questions facing long-term care providers as they prepare for what may be an exceptionally fast rollout. A federal advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to discuss details on the first coronavirus vaccine, made by Pfizer, and, possibly, recommend that it receive an emergency use authorization. The vaccine, which must be stored at ultracold temperatures and is shipped in large lots, could be available by the end of the month.