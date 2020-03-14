Latest Bedlam at a BJ’s a day after Gov. Wolf orders Delco shut down
A day after Gov. Tom Wolf urged non-essential businesses in Delaware County to close, some residents flocked to BJ’s Wholesale Club in Springfield to stock up on food and supplies.
Rivaling even the longest of Black Friday lines, hundreds of shoppers wound their carts through three rows of parking spaces before the store opened at 9 a.m.
Ami Koroma-Gbolo, 50, of Lansdowne, initially came to the store with her son around 5:30 p.m. Friday night to do her usual grocery shopping, but quickly left because it was too crowded.
“I said, ’Oh my God! What’s going on?’” she recalled after returning on Saturday morning. “The whole entire line, from the cashier all the way to the back.”
Though an employee had advised her to arrive early, Koroma-Gbolo and her husband didn’t get to the store until several minutes after it opened on Saturday, making their way through a parking lot already filled with cars.
Both her 17-year-old son, who attends Upper Darby High School, and 21-year-old daughter, who attends Temple University, are now staying home, so she was hoping to buy extra supplies such as tissues, paper towels, and soap in addition to groceries and bottled water.
We’re “hoping and praying by god’s grace they will still have it,” she said.
— Timothy Tai
City launches Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday launched the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline, which residents can reach by calling 1-800-722-7112.
The helpline, which is free and is supported by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is staffed by medical experts who can answer questions on issues like the symptoms and risk factors for the coronavirus, what to do if you think you may have been exposed, how to get tested, and how to practice social distancing.
“Aside from washing your hands and staying away from people who are sick, one of the most important things people can do in a pandemic is to listen to trusted experts," city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said in a statement. “The Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline is the perfect way to get your questions about the coronavirus answered, whenever you’re ready to ask them.”
— Sean Collins Walsh
Coronavirus closures continue with Harrah’s, PhillyCAM, Cherry Hill Township Municipal Building
Businesses and public spaces in the Philadelphia area are continuing to announce closures related to the coronavirus.
The Cherry Hill Township Municipal Building will close to the public and to non-essential employees beginning Monday.
Harrah’s Philadelphia casino in Chester is shutting down after Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday ordered entertainment venues closed in Delaware County.
The PhillyCAM community media center in Society Hill will be closed Monday until March 29. “We will be operating with modified hours of operation for staff and all existing equipment/studio reservations, workshops and gatherings are postponed until further notice,” a PhillyCAM news release said.
— Sean Collins Walsh
Wells Fargo Center workers missing Flyers, Sixers, Wings games for coronavirus will get paid
Comcast Spectacor will pay game-day workers for the Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games that were postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email sent to employees Friday.
On Thursday, the Wells Fargo Center postponed all events at the arena that were scheduled through March 31. In addition, all Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, and Wings games at the arena are postponed until further notice, as the NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons.
“All game-day employees who were originally scheduled to work Flyers, 76ers and Wings games that have now been postponed between March 14-31 will be paid for their scheduled hours, despite those games not taking place,” wrote Valerie Camillo, president of the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center.
All Comcast Spectacor employees were asked to work from home Friday, the email said.
“You are the team that makes our operation run seamlessly on a day-to-day basis and we want to make sure you have a sense of financial security and value during these challenging times,” Camillo wrote.
— Christian Hetrick
House passes coronavirus relief plan for free testing, paid sick leave
The U.S. House passed an economic relief plan backed by President Donald Trump to deal with the spreading coronavirus as part of what lead negotiator Speaker Nancy Pelosi said will be a continuing effort to help the American people.
The 363-40 vote early Saturday sends the measure to the Senate, which plans to skip next week’s planned recess to take up the bill. The House is scheduled to be in session next week.
The House package includes free testing for everyone who needs it, and two weeks of paid sick leave to allow people with the virus to stay home from work and avoid infecting co-workers. It also includes enhanced jobless benefits, increased food aid for children, senior citizens and food banks, and higher funding for Medicaid benefits.
Earlier Friday, Trump declared a national emergency that would free up as much as $50 billion to help states and cities respond to the health crisis.
— Bloomberg News
State officials working to postpone Bensalem special election
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday said officials are working on a plan to postpone a special election for a state House seat in Bucks County that is scheduled for Tuesday.
“It would not be a good idea to have that election next Tuesday in Bucks County,” Wolf said at a news conference. “Everybody agrees. It’s a matter of picking what the new date is and when that election ought to be held.”
Wolf said he did not support delaying other upcoming special elections in parts of the state less affected by the virus.
The Bensalem-based House District 18 seat became vacant after Republican Gene DiGirolamo resigned to become a Bucks County commissioner. Republican K.C. Tomlinson, the daughter of state Sen. Tommy Tomlinson (R, Bucks), faces Democrat Harold Hayes, a union plumber, in the race to replace DiGirolamo.
— Sean Collins Walsh
Traveling home to Philly from Europe after Trump announced ban: A sleepless, 26-hour ordeal
It was 3:30 a.m. local time in Alexandroupolis, Greece, Thursday when Emily Molli woke to her phone loudly pinging: President Donald Trump had just announced a sweeping European travel ban, and she needed to get home.
Molli, a 25-year-old independent journalist who lives in Philadelphia’s Bella Vista section, found a flight for $400. Then it rocketed to $4,000. Several times she found flights, but by the time she was able to book, the flight was full or had been canceled.
Molli eventually made it home. But her path back to Philadelphia was complicated, expensive and confusing, and she was troubled by a lack of screening once she reentered the country.
Her experience mirrors those of thousands of Americans who were in Europe when they received news of the ban on travel from Europe into the United States. The ban doesn’t apply to U.S. citizens and didn’t begin until 11:59 p.m. Friday, but that was unclear following the announcement, and students and travelers in Europe scrambled to return.
Molli ended up on a $1,000 Swiss Air flight from Athens to Zurich, Switzerland. She then sat on a nearly full, nine-hour, anxiety-ridden flight to Newark. Most people were wearing masks.
“It was long. I was exhausted. I had basically gotten no sleep,” she said.
She said she was prepared to be intensely questioned upon arriving back in Newark, even being asked to self-quarantine. That didn’t happen. Officials asked her the usual questions and sent her on her way.
So after a 26-hour ordeal, Molli got to her home in Philadelphia early Friday morning.
And Friday, as usual, she was working from home.
— Anna Orso
Coronavirus test? Delaware patients got it at a drive-through.
Shortages have forced health officials to ration testing for the coronavirus. But the problems go deeper than a lack of test kits.
Potentially infected patients are supposed to start the process of getting tested with their health care provider, but many family physicians and urgent care clinics report not having the protective gear or the protocols needed to safely, correctly swab patients’ noses and throats, then ship the specimens to labs.
“At my pediatric office, we are still seeing patients with cough and fever — despite obvious risk to ourselves and our staff — but we can’t [collect specimens to] test’ ” because of a lack of protective N95 face masks for health workers, Willow Grove pediatrician Patricia Holtz told The Inquirer in an email. “Very frustrating and scary situation.”
For example, ChristianaCare, Delaware’s largest healthcare system, on Friday became the first “drive-through” coronavirus swab collection site in the region. More than 50 cars lined up along the riverfront in Wilmington for the 10 a.m. start. After a few hours, samples for 536 coronavirus tests had been collected, at no charge. Results will be available in two to five days.
— Marie McCullough