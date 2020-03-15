All four of Philadelphia’s suburban counties are now subject to orders by Wolf to shut down all non-essential businesses. The number of officially confirmed cases in the city on Sunday doubled to eight. Another 45 people have pending tests, and 87 are being monitored after potential exposures. (There are likely many other cases: Statistical reviews of countries hit in the first wave of the pandemic have shown that the number of cases governments could identify when the infection began spreading in an area was a fraction of the actual total at that time.)