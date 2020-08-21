Mako Medical Laboratories has 11 polymerase chain reaction testing machines and 22 machines to purify RNA, which combined are capable of processing 384 samples at a time, and hired 600 lab techs since April. Once a sample is at the company’s lab outside Raleigh, it takes only six to eight hours for a lab tech to purify it through RNA extraction and run it through one of the machines, which seeks to identify the presence of three genes that in combination indicate a COVID-19 infection. Arant said the company could process 25,000 to 30,000 samples a day, and is committed to quick turnaround.